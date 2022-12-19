Commitment of traders report (COT): 19 Dec 2022

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 19, 2022 1:37 AM
1 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 13th December 2022:

  • Net-short exposure to GBP futures fell to a 40-week low
  • Traders were their least bearish on AUD and CHF futures in 8 and 7 weeks respectively
  • Large speculators were their most bearish on CAD futures in 14-months
  • Traders reduced net-short exposure to Japanese yen futures by -12.8k contracts (-13.1%).

 

Commitment of traders – Canadian dollar futures (CAD):

Weaker oil prices and expectations that the BOC could be approaching a pause in rate hikes has seen bears load up on Canadian dollar futures. Net-short exposure is at a 14-month high and gross shorts are now at a 3.5-year high. Whilst net-short exposure has held above -33k since May 2020, there have been periods where we’ve seen it move to -60 and -90k contract, so it is not all clear that we’re near a sentiment extreme. Inflation data this week could also entice further shorts if it comes in sifter as expected, as it ties into the theme that the BOC will hold rates at 4.25% at their first meeting in 2023.

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 13th December 2022:

  • Traders were their most bullish on gold futures in four month
  •  Large speculators were their most bullish on silver futures in seven months
  • Net-long exposure to platinum futures was at its most bullish level since May 2021
  • Net-long exposure to WTI futures fell to an 11-week low

 

 

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA to Halt Six-Day Selloff
July 14, 2023 06:50 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
July 14, 2023 06:37 PM
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
US Dollar Breakdown Drives Breakouts in EUR/USD, GBP/USD
July 14, 2023 05:51 PM
Gold Price Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Bid the Break
July 14, 2023 04:50 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

Research
USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
July 10, 2023 01:20 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 3, 2023 02:50 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 26, 2023 03:19 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, WTI Analysis: Commitment of traders report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 19, 2023 03:42 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.