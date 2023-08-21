EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Silver, Oil Weekly Technical Outlook

By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

  • Technical setups we’re tracking into the open of the week / Jackson Hole
  • Next Weekly Strategy Webinar: Monday, September 11 at 8:30am EST
  • Review the latest Weekly Strategy Webinars on my YouTube playlist.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for the US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), EUR/JPY, Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD),  Gold (XAU/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX) and Dow Jones (DJI). These are the levels that matter into the close of the month.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Weekly

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Weekly - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast - 8-21-2023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Earlier this the month, we highlighted a key resistance zone in our US Dollar Price Forecast at 103.00/50 - a region defined by the 2016 high-close, the 2020 high, the January low-week close, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and the objective yearly open. A five-week rally is now testing this key threshold for a second week- the focus is on possible exhaustion / price inflection into this zone.

A topside breach / weekly-close above would be needed to fuel a breakout towards the yearly high-week close / 52-week moving average at 104.63/80 and key resistance at 105.39/67. Initial support rests near the 103-handle backed by 102.71- losses should be limited to this threshold IF price is heading higher on this stretch.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart USD CAD Daily USDCAD Trade Outlook Loonie Technical Forecast 8212023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

The Canadian Dollar is testing a major technical confluence at 1.3545/68- a region defined by the objective yearly open / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly. The focus is on a reaction off this level with a daily close / breach above needed to keep the immediate long-bias viable. Daily support rests with the 200-day moving average (~1.3454) backed by             1.3386- losses should be limited to this threshold IF price is heading higher on this stretch. Once again, the USD/CAD levels unchanged into the start of the week.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Australian Dollar Price Chart AUD USD Weekly Aussie vs US Dollar Trade Outlook AUDUSD Technical F

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Keep an eye on this critical support zone in AUD/USD at the 78.6% retracement of the 2022 advance / October reversal-close around 6381/93. A break / close below this threshold would threaten another accelerated decline towards the next key support hurdle at 6200/10- a region defined by the 100% extension of the yearly decline, the 2022 low-week close, and the 2008 low close. Weekly resistance now stands back with the May low-week close at 6607.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Weekly

 Gold Price Chart - XAU USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast - 8-21-2023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

The Gold breakdown may be poised to mark a fourth consecutive weekly loss with a break of the November trendline now within striking distance of key support at 1861/71- a region define by the 52-week moving average and the 61.8% extension of the May decline. Looking for a reaction into this threshold IF reached with a close above 1919 needed to alleviate further downside pressure here. Watch the weekly close.

Economic Calendar – Key Data Releases

 Economic Calendar - Key Data Relaeses - Weekly Event Risk - 8-21-2023

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.