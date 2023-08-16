Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Eye 147

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 11:10 AM
47 views
japan_02
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Weekly Trade Levels

  • Japanese Yen poised for a third weekly decline- USD/JPY at fresh yearly highs
  • USD/JPY rally now within striking distance of key resistance hurdle
  • Resistance 146.93-147.68, ~148.70s, 151.90-152- Support ~140, ~138.18, 136.49-137.24

The Japanese Yen is poised to mark a third consecutive weekly loss against the US Dollar with USD/JPY breaking to fresh yearly highs mid-week. The rally is now within striking distance of a key resistance hurdle and the focus is on a reaction into this technical confluence in the days ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Yen setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

Japanese Yen Price Chart USD JPY Weekly US Dollar vs Yen Trade Outlook USDJPY Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In the June edition of the Japanese Yen Technical Forecast, we noted that, “A breakout of the yearly opening-range in USD/JPY is now testing the first major resistance hurdle. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 136.49 IF price is heading higher on this stretch…” A two-week sell-off plunged nearly 5.3% off those highs with price registering a low at 138.80 before rebounding off the 52-week moving average.  

The rally is now threatening a breakout of confluent uptrend resistance around the 145-handle with a more significant hurdle seen just higher at 146.94-147.69 – a region defined by the 1.618% Fibonacci  extension of the yearly advance and the objective 2022 high-week reversal close. A breach / close above this threshold would be needed to fuel the next leg higher towards channel resistance (currently ~148.70s) and 1989 & 2022 highs / 1986 low at 151.90-152- and area of interest for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection If reached.

Weekly support rests along the channel line (currently ~140) backed by the 52-week moving average (~138.18). Key support / bullish invalidation now raised to 136.49-137.24- a region defined by the February high-close / the 38.2% retracement of the 2022 decline and the July swing low.

Bottom line: USD/JPY is attempting to breach a major technical confluence here at the 145-handle- watch the weekly close for guidance. From a trading standpoint, the focus remains on possible exhaustion / price inflection on stretch toward 147 IF reached. Note that a weekly-close back below 145 could mark exhaustion and fuel a larger correction- losses should be limited to channel support for the yearly uptrend to remain viable. I’ll publish an updated Japanese Yen short-term outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.

USD/JPY Key Economic Data Releases

 US Japan Economic Calendar USD JPY Key Data Releases USDJPY Weekly Event Risk Dollar vs Yen Techn

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

 

Related tags: Japanese yen USD/JPY JPY Michael Boutros Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD at Risk of Oversold RSI Signal
Today 04:50 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Today 02:22 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
Today 12:43 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
Today 11:00 AM
AUD/USD hits fresh lows as bearish sentiment towards China’s economy intensifies
Today 01:28 AM
Gold attracts buyers below $1900 ahead of Fed minutes
Yesterday 11:33 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Japanese yen articles

Market chart
USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Oil & SPX Weekly Technical Outlook
By:
Michael Boutros
July 17, 2023 04:05 PM
    Japanese Flag
    Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Slam Continues, Where's the Low?
    By:
    James Stanley
    July 13, 2023 07:46 PM
      Japanese Flag
      Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Slam Continues, Where's the Low?
      By:
      James Stanley
      July 13, 2023 07:41 PM
        Japanese Flag
        Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY at support, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Uptrends Continue
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 13, 2023 03:19 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.