Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Poised for August Breakout

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 11:25 AM
2 views
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Australian Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar coil continues – contractionary range below key resistance pivot
  • AUD/USD trading at yearly moving average - Core PCE, RBA, NFPs on tap into August
  • Resistance 6816, 6890-6922 (key), 7000– support ~6719, 6607 (key), 6467

The Australian Dollar has been trading within a well-defined range for months now with AUD/USD now holding just below yearly-open resistance. The battle lines are drawn heading into August with major event-risk on tap next week- we’re on breakout watch. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly technical chart into the third quarter.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Australian Dollar Price Chart AUD USD Weekly Aussie Trade Outlook AUDUSD Technical Forecast 2023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Australian Dollar Technical Forecast we noted that AUD/USD had turned from, “confluent resistance at 6890-6922- a region defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement pf the yearly range and the objective high-week close.” The pullback was testing support at the 2023 low-week close around 6607 and our focus was on a breakout of this range. Nearly a month later, and that same range is preserved with both extremes being tested over the past few weeks.

Initial support now eyed with the 52-week moving average (~6719) backed by 6607- a break / close below this threshold is needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend towards the 61.8% extension of the decline off the yearly highs at 6467 and the 2022 October reversal-close at 6393 (look for a larger reaction there IF reached).

Yearly-open resistance remains at 6816 with a breach / close above 6922 needed to validate a larger breakout towards the 70-handle and the next major pivot zone 7108/14- a region defined by the yearly high-close and the August swing highs.

Bottom line: Aussie remains within the confines of a massive multi-month consolidation formation with price faltering into resistance again this month. From at trading standpoint, the medium-term threat remains lower while below the 2022 trendline with the immediate focus on a breakout of the 6607-6816 range for guidance. Keep in mind we head into a new month next week with the RBA interest rate decision and US non-farm payrolls on tap – stay nimble here. Review my latest Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 Australia US Economic Calendar AUD USD Key Data Releases Aussie Weekly Event Risk CPI RBA NFP

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

 

Related tags: Australian dollar AUD/USD Michael Boutros

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Today 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
USD Pulls Back after the Fed, Focus on to the ECB
Yesterday 09:25 PM
EUR/USD Post-Fed Bounce to Benefit from Hawkish ECB Rate Hike
Yesterday 07:55 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Australian dollar articles

Australian flag
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Snap Back
By:
Michael Boutros
July 20, 2023 04:50 PM
    Australian flag
    Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Reversal at First Hurdle into Q3
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    June 29, 2023 04:44 PM
      Australian flag
      Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Plunges Back Down Under
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      June 20, 2023 04:00 PM
        Australian flag
        Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rips into Make-or-Break Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        June 7, 2023 01:21 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.