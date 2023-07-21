US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Rally at Risk- FOMC on Tap

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 11:40 AM
0 views
USA flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

US Dollar Index Technical Forecast: DXY Weekly Trade Levels

  • US Dollar snaps two-week losing streak- rallies more than 1.2% off yearly low
  • USD threat for topside exhaustion into former support- Fed rate decision on tap
  • DXY resistance 101.30, 102, 103.00/49 (key)– support 99.66, 98.98, 97.25/69

The US Dollar rallied more than 1.1% this week with the DXY poised to snap a two-week losing streak that took the index to fresh yearly lows. While the recovery may have further upside potential, a break of the yearly opening-range and a massive multi-month consolidation pattern remains central focus, and the recovery may be vulnerable heading into major event risk next week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the DXY weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this USD setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Weekly

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Weekly - USD Technical Forecast - 2023-07-21

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s US Dollar Index Technical Forecast we noted that, “Heading into Q3, the focus is on a breakout of this consolidation formation just above broader uptrend support.” DXY plunged lower just two-weeks later with the index marking the largest weekly loss since November. The breakdown halted at the 2019 highs last week (~99.66) with price poised to snap a two-week losing streak on Friday.

A break of the consolidation pattern keeps the risk weighted to the downside while below former trend support / the 38.2% retracement of the yearly-range around the 102-handle. Initial resistance is eyed at the May low (101.30) with broader bearish invalidation steady at 103.00/49- a region defined by the 2016 high-close, the 2020 high, the January low-week close, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and the objective yearly open. A breach / close above this key threshold would be needed to suggest a larger trend reversal is underway.

A break below this support level exposes subsequent objectives at the 61.8% retracement of the 2021 advance at 98.98 and key support at the 61.8% extension of the 2022 decline / 2018 high at 97.25/69- both areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

Bottom line: The US Dollar is getting a reprieve from the 4.8% plunge off the late-May highs and while further upside potential remains in the near-term, the broader outlook remains heavy for now. From a trading standpoint, rallies should be capped by the 102-handle IF the index is heading lower – look for a larger reaction on stretch towards 99 for guidance IF reached.

Keep in mind that next week’s economic docket is loaded with the FOMC, ECB and BoJ interest rate decisions on tap- stay nimble into the releases. I’ll publish an updated US Dollar Short-term Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term DXY technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 US EU Japan Economic Calendar FOMC ECB BoJ US Dollar Weekly Event Risk USD Key Data Relesaes 2023

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: US Dollar USD DXY Michael Boutros

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Today 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Today 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Today 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Today 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Today 12:15 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook boosted on BoJ inaction report – Forex Friday
Today 12:10 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest US Dollar articles

Research
Nasdaq hit by Tesla results, Banks still buoyant
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 07:05 PM
    Research
    Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
    By:
    Paul Walton
    July 19, 2023 07:22 PM
      USA flag
      USD Pulls Back - What's Next?
      By:
      James Stanley
      July 19, 2023 06:31 PM
        Research
        Banks beat the street, retail sales robust, Nasdaq peaks
        By:
        Paul Walton
        July 18, 2023 09:45 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.