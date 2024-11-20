EUR/USD, GBP/USD slide as rising US yields take control

While headlines were fixated on Nvidia and the origin of missiles, the real story for EUR/USD and GBP/USD on Wednesday was US yield movements, driving the latest twists in forex markets.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 20, 2024 5:05 PM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Treasury moves, not Nvidia or geopolitical headlines, drive EUR/USD and GBP/USD price action
  • Both pairs whipsawed as yields rose, with technical signals offering mixed clues.
  • Momentum favours buying dips, but US yields remain the key driver for now

Overview

The headlines may have been dominated by Nvidia’s pre-earnings share price drama and speculation over missile origins in Ukraine, but for forex traders, the real story on Wednesday was at the long end of the Treasury curve. Moves in US yields likely played a pivotal role in driving EUR/USD and GBP/USD price action.

What’s behind the rebound in US bond yields?

Some attributed the rise in yields to a soft 20-year US Treasury auction, but seasoned rates traders know this tenor is widely disliked due to its limited portfolio suitability, making it an unreliable indicator. Others pointed to the hot UK inflation data, echoing Canada’s report a day earlier. While notable, it’s unusual for US Treasury markets to react meaningfully to foreign data. Instead, the reversal in US 10-year Treasury note futures offers a clearer explanation.

Benchmark bond futures rejected, again!

TN Nov 21 2024

Source: Trading View

After briefly breaching 113’00 on Tuesday, prices failed once again at known downtrend resistance, likely triggering a selloff that drove Treasury prices lower and yields higher. This marked the fifth consecutive failure at the trendline. While the sustainability of the selloff is questionable given a lack of major economic catalysts and momentum signals turning bullish, the rise in yields likely weighed on EUR/USD and GBP/USD.

The strong negative correlation over the past fortnight between US benchmark bond yields and both pairs remains intact, as seen in the bottom pane in the charts below.

EUR/USD: buying dips still preferred

EURF Nov 21 2024

Source: Trading View

Wednesday’s yield-driven reversal saw EUR/USD retreat sharply, continuing its whipsawing between 1.0600 and 1.0517. The latest bearish evening star pattern suggests further downside risks, but this follows a bullish morning star pattern the day before, adding to the confusion. RSI divergence from price hints at potential upside, supporting a buy-the-dip approach. Longs could be considered near 1.0517 with stops below 1.0500, targeting 1.0600 initially and 1.0668 beyond that.

Hot inflation not enough to boost GBP/USD

GBP Nov 21 2024

Source: Trading View 

GBP/USD also struggled, with higher US yields overwhelming the temporary boost from UK inflation data. Unlike EUR/USD, momentum indicators like RSI and MACD remain bearish, limiting upside appeal. The 1.2613 level offers a possible entry point for longs, with tight stops below and targets at 1.2720 and the 200-day moving average near 1.2803.

While upcoming UK retail sales and flash PMIs may provide temporary volatility, the lack of major US economic data until late next week suggests broader moves will continue to hinge on US yield dynamics.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas EUR/USD GBP USD

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

USD/NOK, NOK/JPY: Rate differentials and sentiment skew directional risks
By:
David Scutt
Today 05:17 AM
    USD_candlestick
    The US dollar, seasonality and what that could mean for December
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:23 AM
      Downward trend
      AUD/JPY, AUD/USD drop like a tonne of BRICS
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:00 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Can seasonality save the Aussie?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 1, 2024 11:06 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.