Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Snaps 2023– Q4 Levels

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 11:43 AM
17 views
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Euro breaks below yearly-open support- plummets into 2023 range low
  • EUR/USD risk for near-term recovery into Q4 open- outlook bearish sub-1.08
  • Resistance 1.0645, 1.06836-1.0704, 1.0785– Support 1.0483, 1.0352, 1.0201

Euro plunged for nine of the past ten-weeks with EUR/USD testing the yearly opening-range lows this week. While the broader outlook remains weighted to the downside, the immediate decline may be vulnerable as we head into the October / Q4 open. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this EUR/USD technical setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Euro Price Chart EUR USD Weekly Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook EURUSD Technical Forecast 929202

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Euro Technical Forecast, we noted that EUR/USD was testing yearly-open support and that a break below this, “key support zone would expose a test of the 52-week moving average for the first time since December and the objective 2023 low-week close at ~1.0636/45- weakness below this threshold would threaten another bout of accelerated losses towards the yearly lows at 1.0483.” Euro held support for nearly two-weeks before breaking sharply lower with price registering a low at 1.0488 this week- risk for downside exhaustion?

Initial weekly resistance is now eyed at 1.0645 and is backed closely by the 52-week moving average / 2023 yearly open at 1.0683-1.0704.  Medium-term bearish invalidation is now lowered to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range at 1.0785.

A break / close below the yearly opening-range lows (1.0483) would threaten another accelerated sell-off with such a scenario exposing the 2016 low at 1.0352 and the 61.8% retracement of the 2022 advance at 1.02- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Bottom line: Euro stretched into the yearly range lows this week and while the risk remains weighted to the downside, the bears may be vulnerable into the Q4 open. From a trading standpoint, rallies should be limited to the 1.08-handle IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a close below 1.0483 needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend.

Keep in mind we are heading into the close of the week, month, and quarter today- watch the close and stay nimble into the October open with US non-farm payrolls on Friday likely to offer some guidance here. I’ll publish an updated Euro Short-term Technical Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

Key Euro / US Economic Data Releases

 Euro US Economic Calendar - EUR USD Key Data Releases - EURUSD Weekly Event Risk - 9-29-2023

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: Euro EUR/USD Michael Boutros Trade Ideas

Latest market news

DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Today 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Today 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
Today 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Today 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Today 12:48 PM
Euro to Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD could suffer from rising oil prices - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Support Bounce Ahead of Inflation, FOMC
By:
James Stanley
September 18, 2023 06:47 PM
    Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Halted Ahead of ECB, FOMC
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    September 13, 2023 03:32 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Primed for ECB Day
      By:
      James Stanley
      September 11, 2023 05:54 PM
        Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Set to Snap 2023
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        September 6, 2023 03:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.