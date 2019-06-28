FX Brief G20 dominates investor focus

- Directionless day finds AUD among the weakest and GBP the strongest, although with very tight ranges as indicated by the RSI bars being well below their averages, ahead of the US session.
- EUR/USD was still in the positive territory, boosted by news of a stronger Eurozone core CPI print (1.1% y/y vs. 1.0% expected and 0.8% last) and French consumer spending coming in a touch stronger. UK GDP was left unrevised at 0.5% as expected.
- There are a handful of US macro pointers coming up shortly, but the focus is all on the G20 meeting.
Latest market news
Yesterday 05:15 PM
December 26, 2023 09:27 PM
December 26, 2023 11:40 AM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
December 21, 2023 05:30 PM