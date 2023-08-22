Gold Price Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Searches Support Sub-1900

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 10:56 AM
10 views
Gold nuggets
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Gold Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Short-term Trade Levels

  • Gold prices plummet more than 9.4% off yearly high- breaks below 200DMA
  • XAU/USD risk for downside exhaustion / price inflection into upcoming support
  • Resistance 1903/10 (key), 1940s, 1965– support 1871/77, 1848, 1824

Gold prices plunged more than 5% off the July highs with a three-week sell-off taking XAU/USD below the 200-day moving average for the first time since December. While the risk does remain weighted to the downside, we’re on the lookout for possible downside exhaustion in the days ahead with key support hurdles now in view. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD short-term technical charts.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - XAUUSD Technical Forecast - 8-22-2023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Short-term Price Outlook we noted that XAU/USD was pulling back into key support targets and to be, “on the lookout for an exhaustion low heading into August - losses should be limited to 1924 IF price is heading higher…” This level did not hold and a break / close below on August 9th saw gold prices plunge another 2.1% before finding some support along the median-line.

An outside-day reversal yesterday is now probing resistance at former support around 1903/1910- a region defined by the 38.2% retracement of the 2022 advance, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the objective yearly range and the objective 200-day moving average. We’re looking for possible inflection into this threshold with the risk weighted to the downside while below.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD 240min

Gold Price Chart - XAU USD 240min - GLD Trade Outlook - XAUUSD Technical Forecast - 8-22-2023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at gold price action shows XAU/USD trading within the confines of a descending channel formation extending off the late-July highs. Note that channel resistance now converges on the 1903/10 pivot zone and further highlights its technical significance over the next few days. The next main support hurdle rests with the 61.8% extension of the May decline / November 2021 high at 1871/77- losses below this threshold could threaten another accelerated decline with such a scenario exposing subsequent support objectives at 1848 and the objective yearly open at 1824.

A topside breach / close above 1910 would be needed to alleviate further downside pressure in the near-term with broader bearish invalidation now lowered to the highlighted trendline confluence near ~1940s.

Bottom line: Gold prices remain vulnerable while within this near-term channel, but we are on the lookout for a possible exhaustion low / price inflection into upcoming support objectives. From a trading standpoint, rallies should be limited by 1910 IF price is heading lower on this stretch- look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch towards 1871.

Keep in mind the July downtrend is maturing here and historical tests of the 200-DMA in gold have often spent numerous days testing the average before breaking in either direction- expect some chop. That said, stay nimble heading into Jackson Hole and watch the weekly closes here for guidance. Review my latest Gold Weekly Technical Forecast for a longer-term look at the XAU/USD trade levels.  

Key Economic Data Releases

Economic Calendar - Key Data Relaeses - Weekly Event Risk - 8-22-2023

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: Gold XAU/USD Michael Boutros Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Nvidia optimism & easing treasury yields lift stocks
Today 01:14 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 22, 2023
Today 12:06 PM
FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
Today 08:31 AM
GBP/USD, DAX: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:10 AM
AUD/USD finds itself at a technical juncture ahead of Jackson Hole
Today 04:07 AM
Hang Seng downside break eyes retest of 2022 lows
Today 03:50 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Sinks Below $1,900 as USD Breakout Runs
By:
James Stanley
August 17, 2023 07:11 PM
    Market chart
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Nasdaq Weekly Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    August 7, 2023 04:08 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
        gold_06
        Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Feel the Heat- Support In View
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        August 1, 2023 03:57 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.