Gold Price Struggles to Push Above Former Support

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 1:55 PM
7 views
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook

Fresh data prints coming out of the US may fuel the recent rebound in the price of gold as the Durable Goods Orders report is anticipated to show a slowing economy, but the precious metal may face headwinds over the remainder of the month as it struggles to trade back above the former-support zone around the May low ($1932).

Gold Price Struggles to Push Above Former Support

The price of gold continues to bounce back from a fresh monthly low ($1910) while US Treasury yields weaken for the second consecutive day, and speculation surrounding the Federal Reserve may sway the precious metal as Chairman Jerome Powell prepares US lawmakers for higher interest rates.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

US Economic Calendar 06262023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

However, the update to the Durable Goods Orders report may limit the Fed’s scope to implement a more restrictive policy as demand for large-ticket items is expected to contract 1.0% in May, while Non-Defense Capital Goods Orders excluding Aircrafts, a proxy for business investment, is projected to hold flat during the same period.

Signs of a slowing economy may heighten the appeal of gold as it encourages the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to retain the current policy, but a better-than-expected Durable Goods Orders report may drag on bullion as it fuels speculation for a Fed rate hike at the next interest rate decision on July 26.

With that said, developments coming out of the US may influence the price of gold as Chairman Powell and Co. forecast a steeper path for the Fed Funds rate, but the recent rebound in bullion may end up being short-lived as it struggles to trade back above the former-support zone around the May low ($1932).

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 06262023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; Gold Price on TradingView

  • The price of gold may attempt to extend the rebound from the monthly low ($1910) as it appears to be reversing ahead of the $1886 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to $1897 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region, with a move above the $1928 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to $1937 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) area bringing the $1973 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to $1977 (50% Fibonacci extension) zone back on the radar, which lines up with the 50-Day SMA ($1976).
  • However, failure to trade back above the former-support zone around the May low ($1932) may curb the recent rebound in the price of gold as the moving average starts to reflect a negative slope, and lack of momentum to close above the $1928 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to $1937 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) area may push bullion towards the $1886 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to $1897 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region.
  • Next zone of interest comes in around $1859 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement), with a move below the 200-Day SMA ($1853) opening up the $1837 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to $1843 (50% Fibonacci retracement) area.

Additional Resources:

EUR/USD Fails to Test May High as Fed Officials Defend Higher Rates

USD/CAD Weakness Triggers Another Oversold RSI Reading

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: Gold David Song

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold, S&P 500 & Nasdaq Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 04:00 PM
S&P 500 forecast: More losses likely after index ended 5-week winning run
Today 03:51 PM
Gold trades in a narrow range, sentiment remains nervous
Today 02:09 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks point to a quiet open after Russian turmoil
Today 01:10 PM
AUD/USD analysis: Currency pair of the week
Today 12:29 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Carnival rally sets high bar ahead of earnings
Today 11:53 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Graphic of trading data chart
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold, S&P 500 & Nasdaq Weekly Technical Outlook
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 04:00 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 03:19 AM
      GBP/USD, Gold Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 21, 2023 07:04 AM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Price Pending Test of 50-Day SMA amid Bullish Outside Day
        By:
        David Song
        June 15, 2023 06:54 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.