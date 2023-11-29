Japanese Yen Short-Term Outlook: USD/JPY Correction Continues

Japanese Yen is poised for a third weekly advance with USD/JPY plunging into multi-month uptrend support. The levels that matter on the short-term technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 29, 2023 10:43 AM
japan_09
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Short-term Trade Levels

  • Japanese Yen attempting third consecutive weekly advance (first time since March)
  • USD/JPY plunge now testing multi-month uptrend support- risk for price inflection
  • Resistance 147.68-148, 148.67, 149.20/45 (key)- Support 146.30, 144.76/99 (key), 142.48

The Japanese Yen rallied more than 3.4% against the US Dollar since the monthly / yearly highs in USD/JPY with the plunge now testing multi-month uptrend support. The battle lines are drawn heading into the December open with the USD bears seemingly poised for a deeper pullback. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY short-term technical charts.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this USD/JPY technical setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

Japanese Yen Price Chart USD JPY Daily US Dollar vs Yen Shortterm Trade Outlook USDJPY Technical

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: The Japanese Yen is trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork extending off the yearly high (blue) with USD/JPY now testing basic trendline support extending off the March low (red). While a break below the November opening-range low (ORL) does keep the focus lower into the close of the month, the decline is now approaching key levels of support which could disrupt this immediate decline and the bears may be vulnerable into the December open while above this slope.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY 240min

Japanese Yen Price Chart USD JPY 240min US Dollar vs Yen Shortterm Trade Outlook USDJPY Technical

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Yen price action shows USD/JPY breaking below a key pivot zone yesterday around the 2022 high-day close (HDC) at 147.68-148- price is testing this threshold as resistance today.

A break below the March trendline (red) exposes two key levels at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the July rally at 146.30 and 144.76/99- a region defined by the June close-high and the 100% extension of the monthly decline. Look for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection on stretch into this zone IF reached.

A topside breach here would threaten a recovery back towards 148.67 with near-term bearish invalidation now lowered to the November ORL / 50% retracement / objective weekly-open at 149.20/45. Ultimately, a daily close above the 2022 close high at 150.14 would be needed to mark uptrend resumption.

Bottom line: The USD/JPY correction is underway and keeps the near-term outlook weighted to the downside while within this formation. From at trading standpoint, rallies should be capped by the weekly open IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a close below 146.30 needed to fuel the next leg lower- look for a larger reaction on a spill towards 145 IF reached. I’ll publish an updated Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast once we get further clarity on the longer-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.  

Key Economic Data Releases

 US Japan Economic Calendar - USD JPY Key Data Releases - USDJPY Weekly Event Risk - 11-29-2023

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Japanese yen USD JPY Michael Boutros Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Japanese yen articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:58 PM
    japan_07
    Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Bulls Relent, USD/JPY Plunges
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 7, 2023 05:24 PM
      Japanese Flag
      Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 6, 2023 07:23 PM
        Japanese Flag
        Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Reversing from the Reversal
        By:
        James Stanley
        November 22, 2023 06:50 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.