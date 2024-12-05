NFP Preview: Could a Strong Jobs Report Put a December Fed Pause in Play?

The Fed is likely, but not certain, to cut interest rates by 25bps later this month, and a strong NFP report could reopen the door for close decision.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Thursday 10:26 AM
Jobs
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP Key Points

  • NFP report expectations: +218K jobs, +0.3% m/m earnings, unemployment at 4.1%
  • The Fed is likely, but not certain, to cut interest rates by 25bps later this month, and a strong jobs report could reopen the door for close decision.
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) looks like it’s rolling over off the top of its 2-year range near 107.00.

When is the November NFP Report?

The November NFP report will be released on Friday, December 6, at 8:30 ET.

NFP Report Expectations

Traders and economists expect the NFP report to show that the US created 218K net new jobs, with average hourly earnings rising 0.3% m/m (3.9% y/y) and the U3 unemployment rate holding steady at 4.1%.

NFP Overview

The US jobs market suffered a setback last month with the worst NFP reading in nearly four years, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimating that the US economy created just 12K net new jobs in October. Thankfully heading into this month’s NFP reading, economists are feeling much more optimistic on the outlook for the labor market:

FX_NFP_PREVIEW_12052024

Source: StoneX

As the lower left box below suggests, traders still think the Fed is likely to cut interest rates by 25bps at its meeting in two weeks’ time, but it is far from a done deal yet. A stronger-than-anticipated jobs report this week, especially with a drop in the unemployment rate and a 0.4%+ m/m reading in average hourly earnings, could still leave the door open for a December pause. In that scenario, traders will want to mark next week’s CPI (Wednesday) and PPI (Thursday) reports on their calendar as potentially major volatility catalysts heading into the FOMC meeting.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

NFP Forecast

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component rose to 48.1 from 44.4 last month.
  • The ISM Services PMI Employment component dropped to 52.1 from 56.0 last month.
  • The ADP Employment report showed 146K net new jobs, down from the downwardly-revised 184K reading last month.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims fell to an historically strong 218K from 236K last month.

Weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a roughly as-expected reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 180K-240K range, albeit with a big band of uncertainty given the current global backdrop.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which came in at 0.4% m/m in the most recent NFP report.

Potential NFP Market Reaction

 

Wages < 0.2% m/m

Wages 0.2-0.4% m/m

Wages > 0.4% m/m

< 190K jobs

Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

190K-250K jobs

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

> 250K jobs

Neutral USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Bullish USD

As we outline below, the US dollar sits near the middle of its 1-month range after hitting a 2-year high last month. With an interest rate cut largely priced in at this point, the risks may be skewed slightly toward a bounce in the greenback if the jobs report revives the odds of a December pause, though any market moves might be limited as the Fed’s policy decision is more around when rather than if it will pause rate cuts in the near future.

US Dollar Technical Analysis – DXY Daily Chart

US_DOLLAR_INDEX_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_12052024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

The US Dollar Index (DXY) spiked to a 2+ year high near 108.00 last month before rolling over for and trading back near 106.00 as of writing. From a purely technical perspective, DXY is near the middle of its 1-month range but near the top of its 2-year range. With prices testing a longer-term resistance zone near 107.00 and entering the midst of a weak seasonal period, the technical bias may be tilted to the downside, muddying the potential bullish fundamental lean outlined above.

Ultimately, readers may expect a brief bout of volatility in the wake of the release as traders adjust to the new data, but the initial move may be relatively short-lived as they weigh the mixed near-term outlook and upcoming data.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: NFP USD Fed Forex

Latest market news

Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
Yesterday 06:29 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:13 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
Yesterday 04:02 PM
US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
Yesterday 02:58 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
Yesterday 02:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest NFP articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:13 PM
    US_flag_G_Washington
    Pre-NFP USD Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
    By:
    James Stanley
    October 31, 2024 06:41 PM
      Jobs
      NFP Preview: How Could the Jobs Report Impact the US Election and the Fed?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      October 31, 2024 01:30 PM
        Is the Strong NFP Report Bullish or Bearish for Bitcoin? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (October 5, 2024)
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        October 4, 2024 06:16 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.