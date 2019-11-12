RBNZ Hold Rate And Refrain From A Dovish Meeting

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 12, 2019 9:49 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

RBNZ Hold Rate And Refrain From A Dovish Meeting – Is the Low in? | AUD/NZD

RBNZ held and refrained talking their currency down, seeing the Kiwi dollar spike higher across the board.  


Official Cash Rate unchanged at 1 percent

  • Inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range
  • We expect economic growth to remain subdued over the remainder of the calendar year
  • However, New Zealand’s export commodity prices have been robust
  • New Zealand dollar exchange rate this year is also providing a useful additional offset to the weaker global economic environment
  • Domestic economic activity is expected to increase during 2020
  • Interest rates will need to remain at low levels for a prolonged period 
  • Risks to the economy in the near term were tilted to the downside
  • We will add further monetary stimulus if needed


Today’s hold caught markets and economists off guard. As of yesterday, 80% of economists polled expected a cut and markets were pricing in >85% chance of a cut, following a weak read on inflation expectations from RBNZ’s own survey. On that note, whilst markets focussed on inflation expectations of 1-2 years ahead, the minutes states that “long-term inflation expectations remain anchored at close to the 2 percent target mid-point” showing that, where CPI is concerned, they’re playing the long game.

Still, at -75bps over just 5 meetings, they could still be waiting for their actions to take effect on the economy. Furthermore, this means RBNZ have cut by -250bps since they last raised rates back in 2014 yet still have room to ease if they require.

However, the press conference was not dovish.  During his speech, Adrian Orr stated “we have the ability to observe the data, knowing we’re providing plenty of monetary stimulus” after providing a “significant cut in August”. He also added that QE is not a tool that is currently part of their bigger plan. So, unless data is to deteriorate notably from here, perhaps the low is in at 1%. By the end of the press conference, markets were pricing in just a



AUD/NZD: At the time of writing, it’s the most bearish session since September 2017. It’s daily range has also expanded over 200% of its 10-day ATR and is just above key support, so there is potential for mean-reversion over the near-term. Yet, given its failure to break above 1.084 and the potential that RBNZ are to hold rates at 1% from here, AUD/NZD could be overbought and poised to eventually break to new lows.

  • Currently testing 1.0665 support, bears could look to fade into minor rallies below 1.8000. Yet given strength of today’s bearish candle we wouldn’t expect a rally to test 1.8000 even, with lack of dovish comments from RBNZ’s press conference.
  • There’s a cluster of support around 1.0620 which bears would need to conquer, but a break beneath here brings 1.0453-1.0500 into focus.


Related analysis:
RBNZ Expected To Cut Rates, Yet Their Degree Of Dovishness Is Key | NZD/USD, NZD/CAD
Rising Unemployment Weighs on NZD | NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, AUD/JPY


Related tags:

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 09:50 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Continues to Bounce Along 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 07:20 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
Yesterday 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Box Breakout Building at Support
Yesterday 02:44 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.