RBNZ Preview and what next for the NZDUSD

July 10, 2022 11:26 PM
42 views

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to raise the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points taking the cash rate to 2.50%. It will be the RBNZ’s third straight 50bp hike in a row, in a tightening cycle that started back in October.

At its last meeting in May, the RBNZ upped the ante on its hawkish forward guidance by raising its forecast for the terminal rate to a 3.9% peak by mid-2023 (from 3.35%). It also stressed a “commitment to ensure consumer price inflation returns to within the 1 to 3 percent target range”

Inflation is currently many miles way from the RBNZ's target range, sitting at a 30-year high of 6.9%. It is expected to rise further to 7.1% in the June quarter (released next Monday the 18th of July). The RBNZ will remain hawkish until it sees firm evidence that inflation has turned lower.

To that effect, there is evidence that the RBNZs tightening cycle is having an impact. Consumer and business confidence has plunged against a backdrop of households facing higher mortgage repayments. The housing market has continued to cool.

However, the labour market remains tight which feeds into wages and inflation data and as such the RBNZ will reiterate the need to take policy into restrictive territory while reminding that it is data dependent.

Turning to the currency, the NZDUSD finished last week below .6200c for the first time in twenty-five months. The cause of the NZDUSD’S fall in recent months has been global recession fears, and a hawkish Fed, both of which have been behind the surging US dollar.  

In the short term, the NZDUSD has found some support at .6120c and should the release of U.S CPI data on Wednesday again spark talk of peak inflation there is scope for the NZDUSD to rally back towards .6350c. 

However, should the NZDUSD fail to hold onto the support at .6120, the next downside level is the psychologically important .6000c level. 

NZDUSD Daily chart 11th of July

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 11th 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product advice or financial product recommendation

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: RBNZ Forex Trading FOREX NZD NZD USD

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
Today 07:22 PM
USD Pulls Back - What's Next?
Today 06:31 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
Today 05:19 PM
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Bulls Take Charge
Today 04:25 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Pullback Triggers RSI Sell Signal
Today 02:55 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Big Tech Q2 earnings preview
Today 02:55 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest RBNZ articles

Research
The RBNZ hold rates, AUD/USD breaks out ahead of US CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
July 12, 2023 03:14 AM
    RBNZ Preview: NZD/USD Vulnerable to Dovish Forward Guidance
    By:
    David Song
    July 10, 2023 06:02 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      NZD/USD analysis: The RBNZ’s latest 25bp hike could be their last
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 24, 2023 03:17 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD analysis: RBNZ to deliver a hawkish hike?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 23, 2023 12:15 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.