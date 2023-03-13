Gold price rallies as SVB failure casts doubt for Fed rate hikes

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
March 13, 2023 2:00 PM
0 views
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook

The price of gold carves a series of higher highs and lows following the failed attempt to test the February low ($1805), and the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) may continue to heighten the appeal of bullion as market participants scale back bets for higher US interest rates.

Gold price rallies as SVB failure casts doubt for Fed rate hikes

The price of gold trades back above the 50-Day SMA ($1872) as it rallies to a fresh monthly high ($1913), and the precious metal may once again track the positive slope in the moving average as fears surrounding the US banking sector drags on risk-taking behavior.

As a result, the threat of contagion may lead to a flight to safety even as the Federal Reserve announces that ‘it will make available additional funding to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors,’ and it remains to be seen if the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy as central bank is slated to release the updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) on March 22.

CME FedWatch Tool 03132023

Source: CME

Until then, the price of gold may continue to retrace the decline from the February high ($1960) as the CME FedWatch Tool now reflects a greater than 90% probability for a terminal rate of 4.75% to 5.00%, and developments coming out of the US may keep the precious metal afloat as the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to show slowing inflation.

Join David Song for the next Live Economic Coverage webinar to cover the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday, March 14. Register Here

 US Economic Calendar 03132023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

Both the headline and core CPI are expected to narrow in February following the stronger-than-expected reading during the previous period, and evidence of easing price growth may fuel the recent rally in gold as it puts pressure on Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. to conclude the hiking-cycle.

Gold Price 15-Minute Chart: February 14, 2023

Gold Price 15-Minute Chart 03132023

However, another stronger-than-expected CPI report may lead to a kneejerk reaction in bullion like the price action seen last month, and the FOMC may keep the door open to pursue a more restrictive policy as the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report shows the US economy adding 311K jobs in February.

With that said, speculation surrounding the US monetary policy outlook may continue to influence the price of gold as inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2% target, but the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the February high ($1960) as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from last week.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 03132023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; Gold Price on TradingView

  • The price of gold trades back above the 50-Day SMA ($1872) after reversing ahead of the February low ($1805), and bullion may once again track the positive slope in the moving average as it breaks out of the opening range for March.
  • The recent series of higher highs and lows in the price of gold may push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory, with a move above 70 in the oscillator likely to be accompanied by a further advance in price like the behavior seen earlier this year.
  • The move above $1897 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) brings the $1928 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region on the radar, with a move above the February high ($1960) opening up the $1973 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) area.
  • However, lack of momentum to test the $1928 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region may undermine the recent rally in the price of gold, with a move below the 50-Day SMA ($1872) raising the scope for a run at $1859 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement).

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: Gold Federal Reserve David Song

Latest market news

Recession fears evident in jobs data, rate hike expectations fall
Yesterday 07:24 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
Yesterday 05:48 PM
Australian Dollar short-term outlook: AUD/USD stalls at resistance
Yesterday 05:30 PM
USD/JPY struggles to trade back above 50-Day SMA ahead of NFP
Yesterday 04:48 PM
Gold outlook: Metal closes in on all-time high
Yesterday 03:30 PM
S&P 500 forecast - stocks edge higher ahead of data: US Open
Yesterday 01:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold outlook: Metal closes in on all-time high
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:30 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 31, 2023 12:00 PM
      Gold trading
      Gold short-term price outlook: XAU/USD breakout pending
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      March 29, 2023 05:00 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold price rallies as SVB failure casts doubt for Fed rate hikes
        By:
        David Song
        March 13, 2023 06:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.