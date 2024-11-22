US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Rally Eyes July High

USD/CHF may further retrace the decline from the July high (0.9051) as it trades to a fresh monthly high (0.8938).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 22, 2024 1:08 PM
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CHF

USD/CHF may further retrace the decline from the July high (0.9051) as it trades to a fresh monthly high (0.8938), with the recent rally in the exchange rate starting to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory.

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Rally Eyes July High

USD/CHF extends the advance from the weekly low (0.8801) to carve a series of higher highs and lows, and the move above 70 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further advance in the exchange rate like the price action from earlier this year.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

In turn, USD/CHF may appreciate over the remainder of the month as it trades above the 200-Day SMA (0.88220) for the first time since July, and data prints coming out of the US may keep the exchange rate afloat as the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index is anticipated to show sticky inflation.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 11222024

Looking ahead, the headline reading is projected to increase another 0.3% in October, while the core PCE, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge for inflation, is anticipated to rise 0.2% during the same period.

In turn, signs of persistent price growth may generate a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it puts pressure on the Fed to further combat inflation, but a softer-than-expected PCE report may curb the recent rally in USD/CHF as it encourages the central bank to further unwind its restrictive policy.

With that said, failure test July high (0.9051) may pull the RSI back from overbought territory, but USD/CHF may continue to trade to fresh monthly highs as the exchange rate is on track to mark a six-week rally for the first time since 2023.

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily

USDCHF Daily Chart 11222024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CHF Price on TradingView

  • USD/CHF is on track to close above the 0.8880 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.8910 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) zone for the first time since July, with a breach above the 0.9030 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.9040 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region bringing the July high (0.9051) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.9180 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) but lack of momentum to test the July high (0.9051) may curb the bullish price series in USD/CHF.
  • Failure to hold above the 0.8880 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.8910 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) zone may push USD/CHF back towards the 0.8770 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 0.8800 (50% Fibonacci extension) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.8700 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Selloff Pushes RSI Up Against Oversold Zone

USD/JPY Weakness Curbs Threat of Currency Intervention

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Recovery Keeps Yearly Range Intact

USD/CAD Rally Unravels to Pull RSI Back from Overbought Zone

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: USD CHF Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CHF articles

channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
By:
David Song
Today 03:56 PM
    US_flag_map_eye
    USD/CHF: Path higher hits roadblock as Bessent's nomination sends bonds bid
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 25, 2024 12:06 AM
      Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Bulls Eye Pivotal Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      November 20, 2024 05:39 PM
        US_flag_graph
        Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Bulls Relent at Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        November 18, 2024 07:23 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.