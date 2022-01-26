US open: Nasdaq roars higher as tech earnings impress ,Fed decision due

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 26, 2022 9:00 AM
8 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +1.06% at 34678

S&P futures +1.4% at 4423

Nasdaq futures +2.06% at 14465

In Europe

FTSE +1.7% at 7512

Dax +2.4% at 15507

Euro Stoxx +2.5% at 4181

Learn more about trading indices

Nasdaq rallies on Microsoft’s stellar guidance

The Nasdaq is finally having its day. After taking an absolute beating across January, the tech heavy index is moving higher, boosted by stellar numbers from Microsoft and ahead of the Fed’s interest rate announcement.

Coming into earnings season the big question was whether tech stocks earnings would be good enough to tame the tech rout. And the early answer is yes, so far so good.

Strong numbers from Microsoft and chip maker Texas Instruments appear to be doing a good job of distracting investors from the Fed announcement later. Microsoft beat on both top and bottom line but more importantly forecast revenue for the current quarter well ahead of Wall Street’s expectations, thanks to its Cloud business.

Texas Instruments also forecast for an upbeat current quarter, with an increased focus on the more lucrative chips used in the automobile sector and industrial sectors.

The Nasdaq which dumped 2.2% yesterday is set to rebound by 2% on the open. Whether the index manages to hold onto the gains after the Fed rate decision remains to be seen.

Whilst the Fed is not expected to hike rates this month investors will be watching carefully to see how many hikes the Fed are looking at this year and what they say about the timing of reducing the balance sheet. The discussion surrounding QT revealed in the minutes last month unnerved investors.

In other corporate news:

Boeing is on the rise despite falling into a loss after two straight quarters of gains. A $3.5 billion charge incurred for longer than expected delays for 737 Dreamliner hit earnings. Boeing trades up 2%.

 

Where next for the S&P 500?

S&P 500 is extending the rebound from 4221 struck at the start of the weej. The retaking of the 20 sma and the bullish crossover on the MACD are keeping buyers optimistic of further upside. Buyers will look for a move over 4500 January 21 high, for further gains. Sellers would look for a move below 4290 yesterday’s low to target 4221.

S&P 500 chart

FX markets USD rises, CAD gains ahead of BoC rate decision

The USD is rising in anticipation of a hawkish Fed later today. No rate hike is expected but preparation for a March hike is expected. The markets will be watching for comments on reducing the balance sheets – a hawkish surprise could send the USD higher

USD/CAD is trending lower ahead of the BoC interest rate decision. The market is pricing in a 70% probability that the Canadian central bank hikes rates against a backdrop of economic recovery, falling unemployment a multiple decade high inflation.

GBP/USD +0.11% at 1.3516

EUR/USD -0.17% at 1.1281

 

Oil rallies of tight supply concerns

Oil prices are extending gains from the previous session with investors monitoring geopolitical tensions in both eastern Europe and the middle east, which could disrupt supply in an already tight market.

The risk of a Russian invasion into Ukraine remains elevated. Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthis launched a missile attack on UAE oil infrastructure on Monday, with threats of further attacks to come.

Escalating tensions and potential disruptions come as OPEC+ members struggle to ramp up oil production to upwardly revised quotas.

API data revealed a 872,000 barrel draw on inventories, double the 400,000 forecast and highlighting the tightness in the market.

The EIA crude oil stockpile data and the Fed decision latter will be in focus

WTI crude trades +0.8% at $86.06

Brent trades +0.99% at $88.22

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

15:00 BoC interest rate decision

15:30 EIA crude oil inventories

19:00 Fed rate decision


 

 

 


 

Related tags: USD Forex Indices Commodities Oil SPX 500 USD/CAD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

USD Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil, Nasdaq Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 04:01 PM
Crude Oil, Gold Analysis: Examining the Impact of the Israel-Hamas Conflict
Today 03:54 PM
USD/ILS to Seven-Year High; Gold, Oil Rally as Geopolitical Tension Jumps
Today 03:41 PM
Gold price recovery is on the cards, but it will be hard work
Today 03:23 PM
S&P500 Forecasts: Stocks drop as geopolitical tensions rise in the Middle East
Today 12:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 9, 2023
Today 12:13 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

Graphic of trading data chart
USD Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil, Nasdaq Weekly Technical Outlook
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 04:01 PM
    Board of currencies
    USD/ILS to Seven-Year High; Gold, Oil Rally as Geopolitical Tension Jumps
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 03:41 PM
      USA flag
      S&P500 Forecasts: Stocks drop as geopolitical tensions rise in the Middle East
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 12:51 PM
        Federal reserve USD $100 note
        US Dollar Snaps Back Despite NFP Headline Beat - What's Next?
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 6, 2023 07:28 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.