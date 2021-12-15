US open: Stocks mixed ahead of the Fed

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 15, 2021 8:54 AM
19 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.08% at 35528

S&P futures -0.02% at 4637

Nasdaq futures +0.03% at 15934

In Europe

FTSE -0.31% at 7204

Dax +0.2% at 15513

Euro Stoxx +0.64% at 4171

Learn more about trading indices

Retail sales slow

US stocks are pointing a mixed open after disappointing retail sales data and as investors look ahead to the Fed’s announcement later today.

Retail sales rose just 0.3% MoM in November noticeably lower than October’s 1.8%. Retail sales are notoriously volatile, and October was an exceptionally strong month. Whilst sales still grew in November, they did so at a slower pace than expected, possibly a sign that rising prices are starting to bite.

The moves in the futures today are fairly subdued ahead of the key Fed meeting. Coming to a backdrop of record high PPI and CPI at an almost 40 year high, the market is expecting the Fed to ramp up the pace at which it is tapering bond purchases. This would bring the programme to an end by March, which could mean that a rate hike from the Fed will be lined up for the middle of the year, leaving plenty of time for one, if not two more hikes across the second half of the year.

Whilst the Fed is unquestionably the key focus for the market’s today, Omicron concerns are also lingering. A statement from the World Health Organisation that COVID vaccines may be less effective against Omicron, was information that the market already had, but still it has added to the negative tone.

In corporate news:

Eli Lilly rose 5% pre-market after raising its full year 2021 profit and sales forecast, thanks in part to the US government’s contract for its COVID antibody treatment.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The S&P closed off the lows in the previous session and is holding steady just above the 50 sma with the longer term bull trend still in tact. The RSI is neutral awaiting its next catalyst. Should the price break through the 50 sma at 4315, this opens the door to 4500 the December low. It would take a move below here for sellers to gain momentum. Meanwhile, buyers could look for a move over 4715.

S&P 500 chart

FX – USD rises, GBP rises as CPI hits 5.1%

The USD is edging a few pips higher, building on gains from the previous session after strong PPI and ahead of the Fed meeting later today.

GBP/USD is rising as investors increase bets that the BoE will hike interest rates tomorrow after inflation surged to 5.1%. Decade high inflation, plus payrolls back at pre-pandemic levels could encourage the BoE to act, despite Omicron fears.

GBP/USD  +0.13% at 1.3255

EUR/USD  +0.13% at 1.1273

 

Oil extends losses for a third straight day

Oil prices are heading southwards for a third straight day as Omicron concerns continue to haunt the market. The World Health Organisation said that COVID vaccines may be less effective against Omicron. The International Energy Agency also warned that the spread of Omicron would dent global demand for oil, particularly in the US.

However, OPEC remain relatively upbeat on the look picture.

API data yesterday showed that crude stock piles fell by 815,000 compared to a 2.1 million barrel drop expected, which offered some support to the price.

EIA stock pile data is due shortly.

WTI crude trades -0.1% at $70.95

Brent trades -0.01% at $74.30

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

15:30 EIA crude oil stocks

 

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: USD Forex Commodities Oil Indices SPX 500 Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 09:50 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Continues to Bounce Along 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 07:20 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
Yesterday 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Box Breakout Building at Support
Yesterday 02:44 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:09 PM
    USA flag
    Nasdaq100 Forecast: The Fed's hawkish pause hits stocks
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    September 21, 2023 01:00 PM
      gold_03
      Gold should be getting hammered but isn’t - that’s interesting
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 21, 2023 05:01 AM
        US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bulls Face the Fed
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        September 20, 2023 02:02 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.