US open: Stocks rise as earnings impress

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 18, 2022 8:57 AM
25 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.7% at 33783

S&P futures +0.9% at 3984

Nasdaq futures +1% at 11800

In Europe

FTSE +0.85% at 7400

Dax +1.2% at 14437 

Hawkish Fed commentary

US stocks are set for a positive open as investors digest the latest quarterly earnings from retailers and hawkish calls from Fed speakers.

Retailers’ earnings have broadly been encouraging. It would seem that those that have outperformed are retailers catering to the lower or higher income bracket. While those in that middle area have underperformed.

The retailer’s earnings and robust retail sales data earlier in the week come as some Federal Reserve officials still sound more hawkish than what the market was hoping for. Recent Fed speakers have indicated that more hikes are needed.

James Bullard, St Louis Fed President sees the peak interest rate much higher than where it is now and said that rate hikes have only had a limited effect so far. Meanwhile, Neel Kashkari said rate hikes should continue until it is clear that rates are falling.

Corporate news:

GAP rises 8% pre-market after earnings impress. The fashion retailer beat estimates for sales and profits thanks to solid demand for formal clothing from higher-income clients.

Palo Alto Networks rises after the earnings and revenue beat forecasts. Palo Networks trades 9% higher pre-market.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq trades caught between the 50 & 100 sma. The RSI is over 50 suggesting further gains are to be had. Buyers will look for a rise over 12000 the 100 sma and 12100 weekly high, to extend the bullish trend towards 12900, the September high. Sellers could look for a fall below 11400 the 50 sma to extend the selloff to 10640.

ustec1811fx

FX markets – USD eases lower, GBP rebounds.

The USD is edging lower after yesterday’s gains. The USD is still set to gain across the week after several Fed speakers pushed back against the idea of the Fed adopting a less aggressive stance to rate hikes when inflation was still so elevated.

EURUSD is rising after ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that interest rates would need to keep rising. Gains could be capped after she added that the risk of recession had also increased.

GBP/USD rises after UK consumer morale, and retail sales rise more than expected. UK GFK consumer confidence rose to -44, up from -47 after PM Rishi Sunak replaced Liz Truss. Retail sales also rebounded from a -1.5% decline in September, rising by 0.6% after shops were closed for the Queen’s funeral.

GBP/USD  +0.4% at 1.1909

EUR/USD  +0.09% at 1.0370

Oil falls as China demand slows.

Oil prices are falling further on Friday after steep losses in the previous session, putting oil on track for a weekly decline. This will be the second straight weekly decline as concerns over demand drag the price lower.

With COVID cases still rising in China and the US still hiking interest rates to slow growth, the outlook for oil prices remains weak. Recession fears are growing not just in the US but also in Europe. China’s growth is also starting to falter.

Right now, there are few bullish drivers for oil prices. Looking ahead, the EU’s ban on Russian crude coming into play on December 5th and the potential for OPEC+ to cut production further could impact the price of oil.

WTI crude trades -2% at $83.14

Brent trades -at 1.4% at $90.14 

Looking ahead

N/A

Related tags:

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

DAX, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:51 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: Blue-chips sink to 3-month low – Top UK stocks
Today 07:22 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: The yen dominates the session ahead of US data
Today 05:51 AM
Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Hawkish Fed minutes boosts USD, weighs on gold
Yesterday 11:05 PM
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Key Resistance, PMI, NFP on Deck
Yesterday 08:23 PM
NASDAQ weak, Oil rallies
Yesterday 06:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.