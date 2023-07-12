USD Breakdown: CPI Slide Leads to Dollar Break, Can Bears Drive?

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 4:06 PM
14 views
Downwards trend with red arrow
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

US Dollar Talking Points:

 

US inflation continues to head lower, and this morning brought another iteration of that theme to markets. The US Dollar was already beset by weakness after reversing from confluent resistance last Thursday, and this morning’s data gave bears another shot-in-the-arm, helping to drive the currency to a fresh yearly low.

At this point, bears have an open door as this support breach has both nullified a double bottom pattern while also opening the door for a descending triangle to begin filling in. The question of continuation will remain through the end of the week, as a failure from bears to drive could allow for an underside wick on the weekly bar at a key point of support, which could keep the door open for bullish reversal potential. So, this remains a key spot, even after the breakout.

For now, the focus is on bears and whether they can run this fresh breakout. The next spot of support in DXY is around the 100 psychological level which hasn’t been in-play since April of last year.

 

US Dollar - DXY Daily Price Chart (indicative only, not available on Forex.com platforms)

usd daily 71223Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

USD Longer-Term

 

From the weekly chart below, we can see the importance of this area on the chart. Bears have already been stifled at this same spot twice in 2023 trade. But, now that they’ve been able to break the seal, the big question is whether there’s enough bears not yet in the move that can come in to continue driving the trend. This may have some bearing from a similar question on EUR/USD which I’ll look at below.

 

US Dollar - DXY Weekly Price Chart (indicative only, not available on Forex.com platforms)

usd weekly 71223Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Breakout – but Does it Fake Out on the Weekly?

 

EUR/USD makes up a whopping 57.6% of the DXY quote, so in many cases a break in the USD will have an associated, mirror image scenario in EUR/USD, and that’s what’s shown so far today as EUR/USD is testing a yearly high above the 1.1100 handle.

This has been a tough level for EUR/USD bulls as there’s been multiple episodes of failure already in the 1.1000-1.1100 zone, and similar to the 100.87 level in DXY above, the seal was finally broken earlier this morning. The big question now is whether bulls can continue to drive it, and like USD above, that will remain a question mark until the close of this week’s bar.

From the weekly chart below, we can see the pair breaking ground that hasn’t been touched for more than a year, and bulls now have their shot to continue driving. The next level of resistance that I’m tracking is a prior swing around 1.1186, and for support, there’s quite a bit given how long that grind in the 1.1000-1.1100 zone lasted. But, the way the weekly bar closes could be telling as to how well this breakout has been digested by markets, and a failure to hold above resistance could keep the door open for reversal potential.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

eurusd weekly 71223Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: James Stanley USD US Dollar

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Russell 2000 ahead again on cooling inflation
Today 06:56 PM
USD/CAD Reveres Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Snap July Opening Range
Today 05:54 PM
Dow analysis: US stocks surge on CPI miss but will rally hold?
Today 05:38 PM
Japanese Yen Short-Term Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Free-Falling
Today 04:17 PM
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD at 16-month highs above 1.11 as CPI misses
Today 03:06 PM
Nasdaq100 Outlook: Stocks soar as inflation cools
Today 01:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest James Stanley articles

Federal reserve USD $100 note
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:36 PM
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Clings to Recovery Ahead of BoC
    By:
    James Stanley
    July 10, 2023 08:06 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trendline Snap Back, CPI on Deck
      By:
      James Stanley
      July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
        Downtrend arrow
        Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
        By:
        James Stanley
        July 7, 2023 06:59 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.