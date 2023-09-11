USD Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500, Dow Weekly Technical Outlook

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 12:00 PM
9 views
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for the US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), US 10YR Yields (US10Y), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), British Pound (GBP/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX) and Dow Jones (DJI). These are the levels that matter on the technical charts this week.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

 Canadian Dollar Price Chart USD CAD Daily Loonie Trade Outlook USDCAD Technical Forecast 9112023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

The Canadian Dollar turned from trend resistance last week with USD/CAD now back into a key pivot zone at 1.3545/68- a region defined by the objective yearly open / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range. Risk for some price inflection here with initial resistance at 1.3646 with key resistance steady at 1.3698- a breach / close above this level is needed to fuel the next leg higher towards the yearly high-day close at 1.3761.

A break below this threshold exposes the monthly open at 1.3508 and key support at the 38.2% retracement / 200-day moving average at 1.3465/67. Both areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. I’ll publish an updated Canadian Dollar Short-term Technical Outlook later this week.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Daily

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Daily - USOil Trade Outlook - Oil Technical Forecast - 9-11-2023

A breakout of the yearly opening-range in WTI shifts the focus towards a fourth quarter high. That said, the immediate advance may be waning here. Initial support rests at 85.61 with medium-term bullish invalidation now raised to the August / April high-day closes at 82.84-83.24. The next major resistance objectives eyed at the 38.2% retracement of the 2022 decline at 88.76 and the July low, which converges on the channel resistance near 90.54.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Australian Dollar Price Chart AUD USD Weekly Aussie Trade Outlook AUDUSD Technical Forecast 9112

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Still keeping an eye on this critical support zone in AUD/USD at the 78.6% retracement of the 2022 advance / October reversal-close around 6381/93. Aussie is testing this threshold for a fifth consecutive week and the bears remains vulnerable while above. The levels remain unchanged here with weekly resistance back with the May low-week close at 6607. A break / close below this key level threatens another accelerated decline towards the next key support hurdle at 6200/10- a region defined by the 100% extension of the yearly decline, the 2022 low-week close, and the 2008 low close.

Economic Calendar – Key Data Releases

 Economic Calendar Key Data Releases US Inflation ECB Retail Sales Weekly Event Risk 9112023

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

 

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: USD Canadian Dollar Australian dollar Crude Oil Michael Boutros Weekly Strategy Webinar Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 11, 2023
Today 12:33 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise in a cautious start, Tesla jumps
Today 12:13 PM
EUR/USD forecast: US CPI and ECB in focus – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 11:53 AM
USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:35 AM
USD/CNH: Encouraging signs from China’s economy may spark deeper reversal
Today 06:38 AM
Gold is trapped between key levels: European open – 11/09/2023
Today 04:16 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Eight-Week Rally Eyes 2023 High
By:
Michael Boutros
September 8, 2023 04:15 PM
    united_states_04
    S&P500 Forecast :Stocks subdued on higher rates for longer concerns
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    September 8, 2023 12:28 PM
      united_states_05
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Apple leads stocks lower, jobless claims fall
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 7, 2023 01:40 PM
        gold_09
        Gold has looked healthier on the charts
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 7, 2023 02:10 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.