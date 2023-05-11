USD/CAD recovery materializes amid failure to test April low

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 3:04 PM
14 views
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

USD/CAD Outlook

USD/CAD bounces back ahead of the April low (1.3301) after failing to extend the series lower highs and lows carried over from last week, and the exchange rate may attempt to retrace the decline from the monthly high (1.3640) as it trades within the April range.

USD/CAD recovery materializes amid failure to test April low

USD/CAD climbs above the 200-Day SMA (1.3457) as it trades to a fresh weekly high (1.3489), and data prints coming out of Canada may keep the exchange rate afloat as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to show slowing inflation.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

Canada Economic Calendar 05112023 

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

Canada’s CPI may do little to influence the monetary policy outlook as both the headline and core rate of inflation are expected to narrow in April, and a further slowdown in consumer prices may keep the Bank of Canada (BoC) on the sidelines as the central bank ‘expects CPI inflation to fall quickly to around 3% in the middle of this year and then decline more gradually to the 2% target by the end of 2024.’

In turn, the BoC may keep the hiking-cycle on pause as Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. pledge to ‘assess whether monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive to relieve price pressures,’ and the central bank may stick to the same script at its next meeting on July 12 as ‘GDP growth is projected to be weak through the remainder of this year before strengthening gradually next year.’

Until then, USD/CAD may continue to trade within the yearly range especially as the Federal Reserve adjusts the forward guidance for monetary policy, and the exchange rate may track sideways over the coming months amid

With that said, USD/CAD may stage a larger rebound ahead of the update to Canada’s CPI as it reverses ahead of the April low (1.3301), and the exchange rate may attempt to retrace the decline from the monthly high (1.3640) as it no longer reflects the bearish price action carried over from last week.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 05112023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD appears to be trading within a broad range as it failed to test the April high (1.3668) at the start of the month, with recent developments raising the scope for a move towards the top of the price band as it reveres ahead of the April low (1.3301) to no longer reflect the series of lower highs and lows carried over from last week.
  • A close above 1.3440 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) raises the scope for a move towards the 50-Day SMA (1.3570), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.3630 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement).
  • Need a break above the April high (1.3668) to open up the 1.3820 (161.8% Fibonacci extension) region, with the next area of interest coming in around the March high (1.3862).
  • At the same time, failure to hold above the 200-Day SMA (1.3457) may push USD/CAD back below 1.3440 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.3230 (100% Fibonacci extension) to 1.3310 (50% Fibonacci retracement).

Additional Resources:

EUR/USD outlook clouded by downward trend in RSI

AUD/USD rate rally stalls ahead of April high

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: USD/CAD David Song

Latest market news

Australian Dollar technical forecast: AUD/USD turns at trend resistance
Today 04:35 PM
Inflation data mixed for Indices, markets calm, Regional Bank drama continues
Today 04:03 PM
Australian dollar analysis: AUD/USD drops sharply as US data slows
Today 03:03 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: PPI cools, jobless claims rise & Disney disappoints
Today 01:18 PM
GBP/USD forecast: What does BoE’s rate hike mean for pound?
Today 01:15 PM
EURGBP outlook, USDJPY outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:03 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CAD articles

Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD probing key support near 1.33
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 8, 2023 04:01 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
    By:
    James Stanley
    May 5, 2023 06:53 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold outlook, USDCAD outlook: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 5, 2023 07:49 AM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        US Dollar Price Action Setups into NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
        By:
        James Stanley
        May 4, 2023 05:54 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.