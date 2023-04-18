USD/JPY eyes March high as 50-Day SMA establishes positive slope

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 3:34 PM
73 views
Close-up of market chart
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

USD/JPY Outlook

USD/JPY trades to a fresh monthly high (134.71) as it carves a fresh series of higher highs and lows, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the March high (137.91) as it appears to be tracking the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (133.55).

USD/JPY eyes March high as 50-Day SMA establishes positive slope

The recent advance in USD/JPY indicates an improvement in risk appetite as it mirrors the rise in US Treasury yields, and the exchange rate may continue to bounce along the moving average amid growing bets for another Federal Reserve rate hike.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

Atlanta Fed GDPNow 04182023 

Source: Atlanta Fed

According to the Altanta Fed GDPNow model, the ‘estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2023 is 2.5 percent on April 14, up from 2.2 percent on April 10,’ and little evidence of a looming recession may push the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to implement higher interest rates as inflation remains well above the central bank’s 2% target.

In turn, the diverging paths between the FOMC and Bank of Japan (BoJ) may keep USD/JPY afloat as Governor Kazuo Ueda plans to achieve the ‘2% inflation target by keeping to monetary easing,’ and it seems as though the central bank is in no rush to switch gears as the ‘JGB purchases are managed out of the need of conducting monetary policy with the aim of achieving the 2% price stability target.’

CME FedWatch Tool 04182023

Source: CME

As a result, speculation surrounding the FOMC may continue to sway USD/JPY as the CME FedWatch tool reflects a greater than 80% probability for another 25bp rate hike, and it remains to be seen if Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will adjust the forward guidance at the next interest rate decision on May 3 as the ‘the staff's projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years.’

Until then, the Greenback may continue to appreciate against the Japanese Yen as the FOMC keeps the door open to pursue a more restrictive policy, and a further rise in US yields may keep USD/JPY afloat as the BoJ sticks to the Quantitative and Qualitatinve Easing (QQE) program with Yield Curve Control (YCC).

With that said, USD/JPY may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (133.55) amid expectations for anorther 25bp Fed rate hike, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the March high (137.91) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 04182023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY registers a fresh monthly high (134.71) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows, and the exchange rate may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (133.55) as it trades back above the moving average.
  • A break/close above the 136.00 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) handle may push USD/JPY towards the 200-Day SMA (137.13), with a move above the moving average raising the scope for a test of the March high (137.91).
  • However, failure to break/close above the 136.00 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) handle may push USD/JPY back towards the 132.60 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 133.90 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region, with a break below the monthly low (130.63) opening up the 130.20 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) area.

Additional Resources:

EUR/USD forecast: April 2022 high offers resistance

GBP/USD rally halted ahead of June 2022 high

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

 

Related tags: USD/JPY David Song

Latest market news

EUR/USD, GBP/USD Hold Near Resistance Ahead of Euro, UK inflation
Yesterday 09:18 PM
Canadian Dollar short-term outlook: USD/CAD bulls emerge at support
Yesterday 07:33 PM
Indices flat, Gold strong, rate hikes baked in, fear index hits new lows
Yesterday 07:18 PM
Gold price buoyed by weakening economy, higher rates, banking stress
Yesterday 06:27 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise on earnings boost ahead of Netflix
Yesterday 12:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 index analysis: NDX continues to coil in a bullish flag
April 17, 2023 06:29 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Japanese Yen forecast: USD/JPY breakout towards 135, fresh monthly highs
By:
James Stanley
April 17, 2023 06:20 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
    By:
    James Stanley
    April 14, 2023 07:12 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      USD/JPY rate clears April opening range ahead of US CPI
      By:
      David Song
      April 11, 2023 04:30 PM
        Currency prices
        Japanese Yen price action into Q2: USD/JPY key support test
        By:
        James Stanley
        April 5, 2023 05:17 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.