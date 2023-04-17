EUR/USD forecast: April 2022 high offers resistance

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 12:56 PM
26 views
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

EUR/USD Outlook

EUR/USD cleared the February high (1.1033) last week to register a fresh yearly high (1.1076), but lack of momentum to breach the April 2022 high (1.1076) may lead to a near-term pullback in the exchange rate as it snaps the recent series of higher highs and lows.

EUR/USD forecast: April 2022 high offers resistance

EUR/USD is under pressure on the back of US Dollar strength, and it seems as though the Federal Reserve will continue to combat inflation as Governor Christopher Waller insists that ‘monetary policy needs to be tightened further.’

At the same time, Fed Governor Waller warns that ‘monetary policy will need to remain tight for a substantial period of time, and longer than markets anticipate,’ and the comments suggest the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is in no rush to switch gears as inflation remains well above the central bank’s 2% target.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

CME FedWatch Tool 04172023

Source: CME

In turn, the CME FedWatch Tool now reflects a greater than 80% probability for another 25bp rate hike, and the Greenback may stage a larger recovery ahead of the next FOMC rate decision on May 3 amid growing speculation for higher US interest rates.

Nevertheless, the recent weakness in EUR/USD may end up being temporary as the European Central Bank (ECB) keeps the door open to implement a more restrictive policy, and it seems as though the central bank will retain the current course for monetary policy as Governing Council member Robert Holzmann emphasizes that ‘the persistence of inflation currently argues for another 50 basis points.’

Holzmann goes onto say that ‘if we do not act vigorously enough now, the inflation problem will only increase,’ and it seems as though interest rates in the Euro Area will rise at a faster pace than compared to the US as the FOMC appears to be nearing the end of its hiking-cycle.

With that said, the Euro may outperform its US counterpart over the coming months, but the failed attempts to breach the April 2022 high (1.1076) may lead to a near-term pullback in the exchange rate as it snaps the recent series of higher highs and lows.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Daily

EURUSD Daily Chart 04172023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD cleared the February high (1.1033) to register a fresh yearly high (1.1076), but lack of momentum to breach the April 2022 high (1.1076) has pushed the exchange rate back towards the 1.0880 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.0940 (50% Fibonacci retracement) region as it snaps the series of higher highs and lows from last week.
  • Failure to defend the monthly low (1.0788) may lead to a test of the 50-Day SMA (1.0747), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement).
  • Need a break/close above the 1.1070 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.1090 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) region to open up the March 2022 high (1.1233), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.1270 (50% Fibonacci extension) to 1.1280 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).

Additional Resources:

GBP/USD rally halted ahead of June 2022 high

Gold price outlook mired by RSI divergence

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

 

Related tags: EUR/USD David Song

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 index analysis: NDX continues to coil in a bullish flag
Today 06:29 PM
Japanese Yen forecast: USD/JPY breakout towards 135, fresh monthly highs
Today 06:20 PM
British Pound short-term outlook: GBP/USD threatens correction
Today 05:30 PM
Indices reflect rate hike concerns, Dollar stronger, Gold holds $2000-mark
Today 05:28 PM
Gold outlook: Metal below $2K as dollar advances
Today 03:47 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week
Today 01:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
April 14, 2023 07:12 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 14, 2023 11:30 AM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD forecast: Traders eye 1.10 on softer US inflation data
      By:
      April 12, 2023 01:39 PM
        Market chart
        EUR/USD, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 11, 2023 07:26 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.