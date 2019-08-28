USDSEK Nearing All Time Highs

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
August 28, 2019 11:58 AM
6 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The Swedish Krona generally moves inversely to the US Dollar. That is to say that generally, as the DXY moves higher, so does the USD/SEK. Looking at the correlation coefficient, the correlation between the USD/SEK and the DXY is .74.  However, over the past year, the USD/SEK is up almost 7% while the DXY is up only 3.61%.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The USD/SEK currently looks ready to break to all-time highs. One reason for the move is that although the key repo rate stands at -0.25%, there are concerns in the market that the Riksbank may have to maintain their neutral bias for longer than previously expected.  The market is indicating a 95% chance the Riksbank will hold rates steady at their next meeting on September 5th, an 85% chance they will hold steady in October, and a 77% chance they will hold rates steady in December.  At the July meeting, they were indicating a possible hike later this year.

Source: Bloomberg

Another reason for the move higher in USD/SEK is that as with much of Europe, Sweden’s 10-year bond yield is negative, today at -0.37.  The US 10-year bond yield is 1.47.  This interest rate differential is causing the US Dollar to strengthen vs the Swedish Krona.

A daily Chart shows that although USD/SEK is trading in a rising wedge near 9.72, there is still room to move higher within the wedge (a break of the bottom trendline of the wedge would indicate a move lower).  The top trendline comes in near 9.76.  In addition, there is still room for the RSI to move higher, as it currently stands at 62.  Overbought conditions are considered to be above 70.  This means that there is still more USD/SEK buying that can occur before the RSI is considered overbought.

Source Tradingview. FOREX.com

Over the next two weeks, perhaps there may be some volatility in USD/SEK as the Riksbank meeting gets closer.  However, in general the trend is higher, and barring any impactful headlines, conditions have not been met yet to look for a strong pullback. 


Related tags: Dollar Interest rates USD Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Prods for Support
Today 06:59 PM
AUD/USD Breaches March Low to Bring November Low on Radar
Today 05:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 rebounds even as US debt is put on negative watch
Today 05:21 PM
Dow forecast: Debt limit impasse and bear trend continue
Today 04:36 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY probes 140 ahead of Core PCE
Today 03:37 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Rips into Make-or-Break Resistance
Today 03:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 06:46 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 19, 2023 12:30 PM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 13, 2023 02:31 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.