Weekly COT report: Investors kept piling into gold

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 27, 2022 9:10 PM
19 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report

EUR futures:

Net-long exposure to euro futures rose tot their most bullish level in over six months (32 week to be exact). However, price action is not currently justifying the bullish positioning having sunk to its lowest level since May 2020 on Friday. Furthermore, longs were trimmed over the past two weeks. Over the past 13-weeks short contracts have trended lower, so the rise in net-bullish exposure has been down to short-covering as opposed initiative bulls buying.

20220228eurCOTfx
Related tags: Forex Commodities USD Market Sentiment COT/USD Technical Analysis Gold Euro

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Gold Prices Bounce from 1900 as USD/CAD Shows Signs of Reversal
Today 07:10 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
Today 06:57 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
Today 06:05 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Overbought RSI Reading Persists
Today 06:01 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Set for Break in Q3
Today 04:27 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
Today 03:27 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:54 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY inches towards 145 as intervention risks rise
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:59 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 06:48 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 28, 2023 02:55 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.