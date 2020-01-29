The Impact of the Coronavirus on USDCNH

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
January 29, 2020 12:25 PM
3 views
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

As the Chinese markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year Holiday, which was recently extended until February  2nd, the impact of the Coronavirus on China can be seen through the USD/CNH.  With the spread of the virus throughout China, southeast Asia, and even across the world, many have questioned what the impact will be on the Chinese and world economy.  For example, Germany’s Lufthansa says they will suspend flights to and from China until February 9th, Starbucks is closing half their stores and said the Coronavirus will have an impact on Q1 earnings, and Morgan Stanley says they are assuming the coronavirus will peak in Feb/March and could cut China’s GDP by 0.5-1% in the first quarter. 

If markets are assuming the Coronavirus will have an economic hit on China, then the USD/CNH should be trading higher, which it is.  On January 20th,   USD/CNH put in a hammer candlestick formation, which is a one candle formation when price trades to new lows early in the day and bounce later in the day to close near unchanged, forming a hammer.   Since then, USD/CNH has been moving higher and traded out of falling wedge.  The target for a breakout of a falling wedge is a 100% retracement of the wedge, which is near 7.0865.  However, on the move higher, the pair has stalled near the psychological level of 7.0000, which is also near the 200 Day Moving Average. 

Market chart demonstrating The Impact Of The Coronavirus On USD vs CNH. Published in January 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/CNH has actually been in a channel downtrend since September 3rd, 2019.  After a false breakdown on January 20th to the hammer lows (on the daily), price moved higher and gapped higher on this past Sunday’s reopen from 6.9265 to 6.9452.  The gap has yet to be filled. In addition to the psychological resistance and they 200 Day Moving Average, the stall in price is also near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe and the top downward sloping trendline from the channel.    

Chart analysis demonstrating The Impact Of The Coronavirus On USD vs CNH. Published in January 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

7.0000 is first resistance level.  If price breaks above, 7.02 is the 50% retracement level of the same timeframe and horizontal resistance.  The 61.8% retracement level is near 7.06, however there are small resistance levels to stop the pair from moving back up towards 7.19.  First support is the gap fill from last weekend at 6.9308.  Below that is some minor horizontal support near 6.87, but the large support of recent lows and bottom trendline of the channel hear 6.8448.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, watch for 2 things in particular that may give an indication that the virus may be slowing: 1) the rate at which it is spreading 2)the number of companies which are closing operations for a period until the virus is contained.  These will give us a better idea of how well the virus is being contained.  And if the coronavirus is contained, we may see the 7.0000 level hold in USD/CNH.


Related tags: Dollar Forex USD China Asia Pacific US

Latest market news

S&P 500 bears begin to capitulate on debt-ceiling hopes: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:37 AM
Nasdaq 100 heads to 12 month high as debt ceiling deal looks close
May 26, 2023 06:12 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX surges to a 30% YTD gain – where next?
May 26, 2023 04:33 PM
US Dollar Forecast: Forex Friday
May 26, 2023 01:00 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise after strong data & on debt ceiling optimism
May 26, 2023 12:53 PM
Bearish Base Metals Bottoming Out?
May 26, 2023 11:44 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
US Dollar Forecast: Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 26, 2023 01:00 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
      Research
      Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 13, 2023 02:31 PM
        Research
        European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 05:53 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.