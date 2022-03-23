Will the bond market meltdown be the undoing of the S&P500?

March 23, 2022 11:16 AM
42 views
Research

The losses in bond markets are a result of the central banks hiking interest rates to tame surging inflation. There is a mathematical formula in place between bonds and interest rates. When bonds fall, interest rates rise, and vice versa.

Following Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish commentary on Monday, St Louis Fed President Bullard overnight reiterated his preference for the FOMC to move “aggressively” to keep inflation under control and said the FOMC could not wait for geopolitical risks to be resolved.

Bullard also noted he would like to see the Federal Funds rate raised to 3% by the end of this year and compared the current tightening cycle to the tightening cycle of 1994.

As a way of a refresher, between February 1994 and February 1995, the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates from 3.25% to 6%. Initially in 25bp increments but then by 50bp and 75bp steps in response to a strong economy and an inflation rate at……~2.50% vs 7.9% currently!!

What do interest rates/bonds have to do with stocks, I hear you ask.

Interest rates generally rise when an economy is doing well and fall when growth is slowing. It goes without saying when an economy is doing well, the stock market is usually doing well.

However, when interest rates rise too quickly, it can unsettle the stock market. Two recent examples are January 2018 and October 2018, which saw 12% and 20% falls respectively in the S&P500.

Back in 1994, when the Fed started tightening, the stock market fell 10% and then traded sideways for the remainder of the year.

What does it mean for US stocks now?

At this point, interest rate rises are coming from ultra-low levels, and the US stock market appears comfortable with the current market pricing of 7 rate hikes before year-end, taking the Fed Funds to a smidgin over 2%.

However, if the FOMC or the interest rate market comes around to Bullard’s view and decides a more aggressive hiking cycle is required, it can become a problem for equities.

More so, as the Federal Reserve is set to start soon shrinking its balance sheet, global growth is slowing, on top of an energy and commodity shortage, supply disruptions, a war in Europe and deglobalisation and decarbonisation. 

What do the charts say?

The ability of the S&P500 to secure its first daily close above the 200-day moving average at 4464 was a positive development. Providing the S&P500 holds above support at 4400/4380 allow for the rally to extend towards 4580/4600 with scope to 4700.

However, should the S&P500 first lose support at 4400/4380 on a closing basis, it would warn of a retest of support at 4100.

SP500 23rd of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of March 23rd, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Wall Street SPX 500 Stocks Bonds Yields Bond Yields Real Yields

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
Yesterday 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Yesterday 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Yesterday 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
Yesterday 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Yesterday 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.