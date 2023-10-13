Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Plunges Through Support

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 12:00 PM
31 views
Australian flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Australian Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar pares five-day rally- poised to mark third consecutive weekly decline
  • AUD/USD marks weekly close below key support- threatens fresh yearly lows
  • Resistance 6381/93, 6433, 6500– Support ~6280s, 6200/10, 6007/45

The Australian Dollar is poised for a third consecutive weekly decline with AUD/USD plunging more than 1%. Aussie is now poised to mark the first weekly close below a key pivot zone we’ve been tracking for months now as the rebound from the monthly low unravels. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Australian Dollar Price Chart AUD USD Weekly Aussie Trade Outlook AUDUSD Technical Forecast 1013

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Australian Dollar Technical Forecast we noted that AUD/USD was trading at multi-month support, “at 6381/93- a region defined by the October weekly reversal-close and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022. A break / weekly close below this threshold would be needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend towards the March slope (~6300) and key support at 6200/10- a region defined by the 100% extension of the yearly decline, the 2022 low-week close and the 2008 low close.”

Aussie registered a high an intraday high at 6501 into the close of September before plunging lower with this week marking the first close below key support. Initial weekly support steady along the March trendline (currently ~6280s) and is backed by 6200/10 – look for a larger reaction in there IF reached.

Initial weekly resistance now 6381/93 backed by the October-open at 6433 and the 6500-pivot zone. Broader bearish invalidation now lowered to the May low-week close / 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range at 6607/18- a breach / close above this threshold would ultimately be needed to suggest a more significant low is in place.

Bottom line: Aussie remains vulnerable here with the first weekly close below key support and we’re searching for a low in the weeks ahead. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch towards 6200 – rallies should be limited to the monthly open (6433) IF price is heading lower here. Keep in mind that the October opening-range remains intact- look for the breakout to fuel the next leg in price. I’ll publish an updated Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

Australia / US Economic Calendar

 Australia US Economic Calendar AUD USD Key Data Releases Aussie Trade Outlook AUDUSD Technical Fo

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

 

Related tags: Australian dollar AUD/USD Michael Boutros Trade Ideas Insights

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Analysis: Was that the USD Pullback?
Today 04:52 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD among pairs hurt by geopolitical risks – Forex Friday
Today 03:30 PM
EUR/USD Analysis: Mideast Turmoil Drives The Week Ahead – 06/17/2023
Today 02:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix & TSMC
Today 02:46 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise as investors digest banks' earnings
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 13, 2023
Today 12:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Australian dollar articles

aus_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Box Breakout Building at Support
By:
Michael Boutros
September 22, 2023 02:44 PM
    USD Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500, Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    September 11, 2023 04:00 PM
      Australian flag
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Five-Week Plunge into Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      August 18, 2023 03:00 PM
        Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Poised for August Breakout
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        July 27, 2023 03:25 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.