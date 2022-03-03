Can’t trade the Russian Ruble? Look to Eastern European EMs

March 3, 2022 1:35 PM
130 views
Bank notes of different currencies

The volatility for the Russian Ruble is unprecedented. USD/RUB broke through all-time highs on February 24th at 85.98.  However, it wasn’t until Russia was removed from SWIFT last weekend that the pair spiked higher, reaching an intra-day and all-time high of 122.25 on Wednesday.  The Bank of Russia went as far as to say it can no longer prevent the collapse of the Ruble.  As a result, most banks and brokers are unable to quote the exchange rate for Ruble pairs (the Bank of England today even said it would stop quoting Ruble exchange rates), leaving many traders frustrated that they can’t take advantage of the volatility.

20220303 usdrub daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As we had written about earlier in the week, some of the Eastern European Emerging Market currencies are highly correlated with USD/RUB. The current correlation coefficient between USD/PLN and USD/RUB is +0.96. A correlation coefficient of +1.00 means that there is a perfect positive correlation and that the 2 assets move in the same direction 100% of the time.  A reading of +0.96 is pretty close.  USD/PLN twice pierced through all-time highs at 4.3078 but failed to close above it, until today. The pair also broke through a trendline dating to March 31st, 2021.

20220303 usdpln daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/PLN has been trading in a channel higher since February 25th.  First resistance is at yesterday’s high of 4.3536, then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the highs of November 23rd, 2021 to the low of February 10th at 4.3841.  The next resistance is at the top trendline of the upwards sloping channel near 4.4015.  First support is at the previous all-time high at 4.3078, then yesterday’s low and the bottom, upward sloping trendline of the channel near 4.2518.   Additional horizontal support sits just below at 4.2395.

20220303 usdpln 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

USD/HUF and USD/RUB currently have a correlation coefficient of +0.95.  Therefore, the 2 currency pairs have a strong correlation on the daily timeframe.  Yesterday, USD/HUF pierced all-time new highs near 341.25, however failed to close above it.  The pair also broke above the long-term horizontal trendline dating back to March 9th, 2021.

20220303 usdhuf daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/HUF has been trading higher in a well-organized channel since February 22nd.  First resistance is at yesterday’s high of 345.66, then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of December 15th, 2021 to the low of February 6th near 349.84.  The next resistance is at the upward sloping trendline of the channel near 352.00.  First support is the previous all-time highs of 341.25, which is also the bottom trendline of the upward sloping channel.  Below there, USD/HUF can fall to the highs from March 15th at 333.46.

20220303 usdhuf 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

A quick look at the USD/CZK shows that it’s correlation with the USD/RUB  is +0.95, also very high.  However, the USD/CZK is NOT trading near all-time highs (which is 26.50), as are USD/PLN and USD/HUF.  The pair broke above previous highs from December 15th and the trendline dating back to March 5th. It currently is banging against the 50% retracement level from the highs of March 2020 to the lows from May 2021 near 23.3973.

20220303 usdczk daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Horizontal resistance sits just above at 23.4863, then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of November 26th, 2021 to the lows of January 18th at 24.0516.  There is also long-term horizontal resistance at this level dating back to November 2020.  First support is at the previous resistance (old highs) near 22.9325.  Below there, price can fall all the way to horizontal support at 22.0105.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/RUB USD/PLN USD/HUF

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Most traded stocks: Has Tesla stock reached its limit?
Today 09:57 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: AB Foods shares rise as it lifts outlook
Today 07:15 AM
DAX, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:15 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 03:19 AM
AUD/USD and the ASX 200 bore the brunt of a risk-off week
Yesterday 10:33 PM
EUR/USD Fails to Test May High as Fed Officials Defend Higher Rates
June 23, 2023 07:52 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Most traded stocks: Has Tesla stock reached its limit?
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 09:57 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: AB Foods shares rise as it lifts outlook
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 07:15 AM
      Germany flag
      DAX, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 07:15 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD and the ASX 200 bore the brunt of a risk-off week
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:33 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.