China and US CPI and PPI Is it transitory

May 11, 2021 6:35 AM
35 views
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies

China released both CPI and PPI data earlier and the results point to worries that inflation may pick up faster than expected.  China’s YoY CPI print was 0.9% vs 0.4% in March.  This is the highest reading since September 2020.  This big gainer in the CPI data was transportation and communication, which was 4.9% vs 2.7% in March.  Pork prices continued to decline, -21.4% vs -18.4% last.   The MoM headline reading was -0.3% vs -0.5% in March. 

What are economic indicators?

But what was more interesting was PPI

PPI is a measure of producer prices. It tells what businesses are paying for materials they use to make their products.  In theory, these prices will be passed on to the consumer at some point in the future.  China’s YoY PPI for April was 6.8% vs 6.5% in March and only 4.4% expected! This is the highest reading since October 2017! Think about how much commodities, such as lumber and iron ore, have gone up over the last month.  The big question is “When will these price increases show up in the CPI data?”.

Now it’s time for the US release

On Wednesday, the US will release April data for CPI and on Thursday, for PPI.  Expectations for CPI are 3.6% YoY for the headline print and 2.3% YoY for the Core Inflation Rate.  PPI is expected to be 5.9% YoY for April.

Should the Fed be worried?

The Fed has indicated that after years of inflation below their target of 2%, they are willing to let inflation “run hot” for a period of time.  However, if the headline result is as expected, inflation will be significantly above the Fed’s 2% target.  One has to consider that if the PPI data is as expected, it will feed through to the consumer and the CPI. Does it matter? Probably not. The Fed has already indicated that they believe the current inflation is “transitory”.  They need a “string of months” of actual data before they determine that inflation is too hot (whatever “too hot” is considered). If the US data is “as expected”, PPI in two of the largest economies in the world will be 6.8% and 5.9%,  which is primary due commodities and raw materials.  Even if the inflation is transitory, how long can central banks allow inflation to “run hot” until they begin tightening rates?

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

USD/CNH

On a daily timeframe, USD/CNH had been moving in a downward sloping channel since May 2020 before a  1 ½ month correction in February and March of this year.  The pair began moving lower through April and tested the February lows yesterday near 6.4000.

Chart of the USD vs CNH over 6 month period Includes technical analysis . Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/CNH formed a hammer candlestick the at bottom with the RSI below 20, indicating a possible reversal.  Prices did bounce, however so far, USD/CNH can’t even reach the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the May 5th highs to the yesterday’s lows near 6.4378.  Resistance above is at the 38.2%. 50%, and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels from the same timeframe at 6.4379, 6.4483, and 6.4587, respectively.  There is also horizontal resistance slightly above the 61.8% Fib retracement at 6.4603.  Support is a yesterday’s lows near 6.4039, just ahead of the February 15th lows at 6.4007.

Chart analysis of USD vs China YUAN over 4hr intervals. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source Tradingview, FOREX.com

In addition, on a weekly timeframe (not shown), there is horizonal support below at 6.3825, dating back to May 2018.

This week’s CPI and PPI out of the US will give traders a better idea of where inflation is headed.  Will the data be transitory or not?  Is it hot, or too hot? These are the questions traders will be asking themselves over the next few months!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Inflation China Trade Ideas

Latest market news

US Dollar, FX Majors, Rates and SPX into Q4
Today 07:18 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL Breakout Re-Tests 5.00
Today 06:34 PM
Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
Today 06:33 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Recovers Ahead of September Low
Today 05:20 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Today 03:44 PM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Snaps 2023– Q4 Levels
Today 03:43 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD outlook remains bearish amid oil rally, risk-off tone
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:35 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    EUR/USD nears YTD low, S&P 500 tags key trendline: European open – 28/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 06:08 AM
      Downward trend
      AUD/USD support caves as USD continues melt up continues: Asian Open 28/09/23
      By:
      September 27, 2023 11:16 PM
        Research
        USD/CHF aims for 12th bullish day, DAX on the ropes: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 27, 2023 05:36 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.