GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, Gold, Oil, S&P 500 Technical Outlook

Sr. Technical Strategist Michael Boutros highlights the targets & invalidation levels that matter on the technical charts into the weekly-open.

By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 12:09 PM
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for the US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Swiss Franc (USD/CHF), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones (DJI) and Bitcoin (BTC/USD). These are the levels that matter on the technical charts heading into the weekly open.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Weekly

British Pound Price Chart GBP USD Weekly Sterling vs US Dollar Trade Outlook GBPUSD Technical For

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

The January opening-range is preserved just below key resistance at 1.2273-1.2816- looking for the breakout to offer guidance here. Levels are unchanged with initial weekly support eyed at 1.2525 backed by broader bullish invalidation at 1.2339/97. Ultimately a topside breach / weekly close above the 1.29-handle would be needed to mark uptrend resumption. Review my latest GBP/USD Short-term Technical Outlook for a closer look at the near-term Sterling trade levels.

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart AUD USD Daily Aussie vs US Dollar Trade Outlook AUDUSD Technical Fo

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Aussie broke the monthly opening-range lows last week with the decline turning just ahead of confluent support at 6500/18. IF this break of the October rally is legitimate, rallies should be capped by the highlighted trendline confluence near 6630s. Risk for topside exhaustion while within this channel formation. Review my latest Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the AUD/USD near-term technical trade levels.

S&P 500 Price Chart – SPX500 Daily

SPX 500 Price Chart - SPX500 Daily - SPX Trade Outlook - Stock Technical Forecast - 1-22-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; SPX500 on TradingView

The S&P 500 broke above the January opening-range highs / key resistance last week and keeps the index constructive while above 4795-4820. Near-term bullish invalidation now raised to the objective monthly-open at 4775. Subsequent technical considerations on the topside are eyed at 4900 and the 1.618% Fibonacci extension of the 2022 advance at 4948.

Economic Calendar – Key USD Data Releases

 Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk - 1-22-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

