Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Poised as Yields Breakout

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 11:33 AM
japan_09
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Weekly Trade Levels

  • Japanese Yen losses persist as Treasury yields breakout to fresh yearly highs
  • USD/JPY pivots above key technical barrier- October opening-range breakout pending
  • Resistance 151.90-152, 153.93, 157.62/80- Support 147.69-148.73, ~146.50s, 145

The Japanese Yen losses have continued to persist with USD/JPY holding near the yearly highs after rallying more than 18% off the January low. While a breach above a key technical zone keeps the focus higher, the advance has lacked conviction in recent weeks with USD/JPY continuing to contract within the October opening-range and we’re looking for a breakout in the days ahead to clear the way. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Yen setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

Japanese Yen Price Chart USD JPY Weekly US Dollar vs Yen Trade Outook USDJPY Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Japanese Yen Technical Forecast, we noted that USD/JPY was testing a, “major resistance threshold at 147.69-148.73 – a region defined by the 2022 high-week close & the high-close. The immediate advance may be vulnerable into this zone with a breach / close above needed to fuel the next leg higher in price.” The rally broke through this threshold into the close of September with price testing this same region as support for the past three-weeks.

A few factors to note here: the pivot above resistance did not offer the immediate accelerated rally that tends to occur during major breakouts and at the same time, weekly momentum is just now creeping into the overbought condition. That said, yields on US Treasuries continue to climb this week and may offer a tailwind here in the days ahead.

Initial resistance objectives are eyed at the 1989 high / 1986 low at 151.90-152 and is backed by the upper parallel / 2.272% Fibonacci extension of the yearly advance at 153.93- look for a larger reaction there IF reached with a breach / close above needed to clear the way towards 157.62/80.

Support steady at 147.69-148.73 and is backed closely by the 2020 parallels (currently ~146.50s). Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 145-pivot zone – losses below this threshold could see the yearly advance unravel back towards the 52-week moving average.

Bottom line: USD/JPY has pivoted above a key technical barrier with the monthly opening-range preserved between 147.69-150.15– look to the breakout for immediate guidance here. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to the 2020 parallel IF price is heading higher here with a breach / close above the October opening-range high needed to fuel the next leg in price. I’ll publish an updated Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.

USD/JPY Key Economic Data Releases

 US Japan Economic Calendar - USDJPY Key Data Releases - USD JPY Weekly Event Risk - 10-18-2023

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

 

Related tags: Japanese yen USD/JPY Michael Boutros Trade Ideas Insights

Latest market news

Euro Analysis: EUR/USD’s Early Week Rally Stalls, Bears Still in Control
Today 04:26 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks drop in risk-off trade and ahead of TSLA, NFLX earnings
Today 02:54 PM
Gold outlook: Has the metal run too far too fast?
Today 02:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 18, 2023
Today 12:07 PM
DAX Analysis: Stocks struggle on MidEast tensions, higher for longer rates
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Japanese yen articles

Japanese Flag
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
By:
James Stanley
October 11, 2023 07:20 PM
    japan_03
    Japanese Yen analysis: USD/JPY Rally Extends, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Stall
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    September 25, 2023 06:36 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Stall 148- Fed on Tap
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      September 19, 2023 04:04 PM
        japan_02
        Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Eye 147
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        August 16, 2023 03:10 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.