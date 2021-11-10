US open: Wall Street extends losses as inflation soars

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 10, 2021 8:54 AM
8 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.22% at 36225

S&P futures +0.43% at 4664

Nasdaq futures -0.81% at 16092

In Europe

FTSE +0.53% at 7309

Dax -0.12% at 16016

Euro Stoxx -0.24% at 4333

Learn more about trading indices

CPI soars - A Fed rate hike sooner?

US stocks are set for a weaker start after data revealed hat US inflation defied expectations and surged high in October. US CPI jumped to 6.2% YoY up from 5.4% in September and well above the 5.3% forecast. On a monthly basis CPI jumped 0.9%, up from 0.4% in September.

CPI is showing not signs of slowing, quite the opposite – which maybe isn’t that surprising given that PPI is at 8.6%.

Whilst the Fed say that they are focusing on employment – this number is going to get policy makers hot under the collar. The data is prompting expectations of a sooner move by the Fed, reflected in a rising US Dollar and under performance by the Nasdaq and high growth tech stocks, extra sensitive to interest rate expectations.

Banks are likely to have a strong session, along with other cyclicals – the Dow, whilst pointing to a softer start is performing better than the Nasdaq.

Where next for Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq is edging lower, it has slipped below the month old rising trend line dating after rejection at the rising trendline resistance dating back to  August year and the new all time high of 16459. The move is bringing the RSI back from overbought territory. However, it would take a move below horizontal support at 15700 and the 20 sma at the same level to negate the near-term uptrend and expose the 50 sma at 15386.

nasdaq chart

FX – USD jumps, GBP slumps on Brexit fears

US Dollar is heading higher after 3 days of declines. Concerns over rising inflation across the globe boosted safe haven flows and US CPI prompts bets of a rate rise sooner.

GBP/USD is falling lower as Brexit headlines drag on the pound. The British government could trigger Article 16 ending co-operation with the EU over the Northern Irish border, potentially triggering a trade war with the EU.

GBP/USD -0.36% at 1.3509

EUR/USD -0.32% at 1.1556

 

Oil rises on global growth signals

Oil prices are easing lower after strong gains in the previous session. Oil rallied 2.4% following the release pf API crude stockpile data. The data revealed that stocks declined by 2.5 million barrels defying expectations of a 2.1-million-barrel build. The market is in wait and see mode to see whether the EIA data matches the API numbers and also to see whether the Biden administration takes action on surging oil prices.

Oil prices have rallied hard on tight supply and high demand as economies reopened and owing to the energy crisis. According to Vitol Group oil demand had returned to pre-pandemic levels and demand in Q1 2022 is likely to exceed that of the same period in 2019.

EIA inventory data is due later today.

WTI crude trades -0.5% at $82.52

Brent trades -0.25% at $84.06

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

15:30 EIA oil inventories

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Indices Commodities Forex Nasdaq

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
July 28, 2023 07:16 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Post-BoJ Rebound Keeps USD/JPY Above July Low
July 28, 2023 06:21 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Rejects 1.30 Ahead of BoE
July 28, 2023 05:07 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
By:
Matt Simpson
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
    USA flag
    S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 26, 2023 01:06 PM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Bounces Back Ahead of MSFT and GOOGL Earnings
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 25, 2023 05:03 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Futures edge higher ahead of Alphabet & Microsoft earnings
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 25, 2023 01:12 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.