USD/CAD 2022 high remains on radar as RSI holds in overbought zone

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
March 10, 2023 1:55 PM
64 views
Close-up of market chart
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

USD/CAD Outlook

USD/CAD pulls back from a fresh yearly high (1.3862) as the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report sparks a bearish reaction in the Greenback, but the exchange rate may stage further attempts to test the 2022 high (1.3978) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds in overbought territory.

USD/CAD 2022 high remains on radar as RSI holds in overbought zone

USD/CAD continues to carve a series of higher highs and lows as the RSI pushes above 70 for the first time since September 2022, and the bullish price action following the Bank of Canada (BoC) meeting may persist as the central bank moves to the sidelines.

 Canada Economic Calendar 03102023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

Looking ahead, the update to Canada’s Employment may do little to sway the BoC despite the 21.8K rise in February as ‘the latest data remains in line with the Bank’s expectation that CPI inflation will come down to around 3% in the middle of this year.’ In turn, Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. may promote a wait-and-see approach at the next interest rate decision on April 12 as the ‘Governing Council will continue to assess economic developments and the impact of past interest rate increases.’

Until then, developments coming out of the US may sway USD/CAD as the Federal Reserve sticks to its hiking-cycle, and the update to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) may produce headwinds for the Greenback as the report is anticipated to show slowing inflation.

Join David Song for the next Live Economic Coverage webinar to cover the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday, March 14. Register Here

US Economic Calendar 03102023 

Both the headline and core CPI are projected to narrow in February following the stronger-than-expected reading during the previous period, and evidence of easing price growth may keep USD/CAD under pressure as it encourages the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to implement another 25bp rate hike on March 22.

With that said, USD/CAD may snap the recent series of lower highs and lows as the US CPI is expected to show slowing inflation, but the exchange rate may stage further attempts to test the 2022 high (1.3978) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds in overbought territory.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 03102023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • The recent series of higher highs and lows in USD/CAD has pushed the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory, and the extreme reading in the oscillator is likely to be accompanied by a further advance in the exchange rate like the price action seen last year.
  • USD/CAD may continue to approach the 2022 high (1.3978) as long as the RSI holds above 70, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.4040 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement).
  • However, failure to hold above the 1.3810 (161.8% Fibonacci extension) region may lead to a textbook sell-signal in the RSI, with a move below 70 in the oscillator raising the scope for a move towards 1.3630 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement).

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: USD/CAD David Song

Latest market news

Japanese Yen technical forecast: USD/JPY bears face trend support
Yesterday 06:48 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups into FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
Yesterday 06:42 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
EUR/USD rate continues to defend January low
Yesterday 04:41 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CAD articles

Canadian Dollar short-term outlook: USD/CAD breakout levels
By:
Michael Boutros
March 9, 2023 07:14 PM
    Canadian Dollar technical forecast: USD/CAD rally runs
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    March 8, 2023 03:14 PM
      Two Trades to Watch: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 8, 2023 08:12 AM
        USD/CAD: Ascending Triangle, Fibonacci Resistance
        By:
        James Stanley
        March 7, 2023 02:43 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.