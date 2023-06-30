USD/JPY Forecast: Overbought RSI Reading Persists

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 2:01 PM
7 views
Uptrend
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

USD/JPY Outlook 

USD/JPY pulls back from a fresh yearly high(145.07) as the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index reveals slowing inflation, but the exchange rate may continue to carve a series of higher highs and lows as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits in overbought territory.

USD/JPY Forecast: Overbought RSI Reading Persists

The recent rally in USD/JPY has pushed the RSI to its highest level this year and the bullish momentum looks poised to persist as long as the oscillator holds above 70.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

As a result, USD/JPY may attempt to test the November 2022 high (148.83) as Federal Reserve officials project a steeper path for US interest rates, and the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may push the central bank to reestablish its hiking-cycle as the update is anticipated to show a further improvement in the labor market.

US Economic Calendar 06302023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

The US economy is anticipated to add 200K jobs in June while the Unemployment Rate is projected to hold steady at 3.7% during the same period, and ongoing signs of a tight labor market may generate a bullish reaction in the Greenback as it fuels speculation for higher interest rates.

CME FedWatch Tool 06302023

Source: CME

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, market participants are pricing a greater than 80% probability for a 25bp rate hike in July, and the deviating paths for monetary policy may keep USD/JPY afloat as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) sticks to Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE) with Yield-Curve Control.

With that said, USD/JPY may appreciate ahead of the NFP report as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the November 2022 high (148.83) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above 70.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 06302023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY registers a fresh yearly high (145.07) ahead of July as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the November 2022 high (148.83) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above 70.
  • A break/close above 145.90 (50% Fibonacci extension) to 146.70 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) region may push USD/JPY towards the November 2022 high (148.83), with the next area of interest coming in around 149.40 (100% Fibonacci extension) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).
  • However, looming developments in the RSI may show the bullish momentum abating if it falls from overbought territory, with a pullback in USD/JPY bringing the 141.50 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 142.50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) zone back on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks:

USD/CAD Forecast: Test of Former Support in Focus

GBP/USD Susceptible to Test of 50-Day SMA

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: USD/JPY David Song

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Gold Prices Bounce from 1900 as USD/CAD Shows Signs of Reversal
Today 07:10 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
Today 06:57 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
Today 06:05 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Set for Break in Q3
Today 04:27 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
Today 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
Today 01:25 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Research
Gold considers a bounce from key support, USD/JPY taps 145
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:14 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY inches towards 145 as intervention risks rise
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:59 PM
      Japanese Flag
      JPY Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Stretches Towards 145
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 08:01 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        USD Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        June 27, 2023 07:25 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.