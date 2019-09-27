Week Ahead US China trade talks could overshadow RBA NFP

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 27, 2019 12:44 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

After a relatively quiet week, the week ahead is going to be a busier one. For one, the economic calendar is full of market-moving data and the Reserve Bank of Australia looks set to cut rates one more time on Tuesday. For another, Q3 is officially ending on Monday, meaning there will be some portfolio rebalancing and window dressing operations from portfolio managers to provide extra volatility. All this is happening at a time when Brexit talks are entering a crucial stage, while the US-China trade talks are set to resume in early October.

But judging by the latest headlines that were released on Friday afternoon – i.e. that Trump was supporting a review of investment limits on China and considering delisting Chinese companies from the US stock exchanges – there is no guarantee that a deal will be reached any time soon. Now China is on holiday the whole of next week. But the markets could open with gaps, should the war of words intensify over the weekend.

With regards to Brexit, reports on Friday suggested that the EU believes negotiations have stalled and that the possibility of reaching an agreement in October is very limited. So, everything is up in the air and a lot could happen.

So, volatility should remain elevated, which should be good news for traders. On the data front, the key highlights are listed below:

  • Monday: Chinese manufacturing PMI
  • Tuesday: RBA meeting and US Manufacturing PMI
  • Wednesday: ADP Employment report
  • Thursday: US Non-Manufacturing PMI
  • Friday: NFP

By the time we get to Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report, a lot could have happened. But those employment figures will likely be the week’s main scheduled event. With jobs growth slowing over the past few months, another disappointing showing could increase bets on further rate cuts from the Fed and, in turn, derail the dollar’s rally. Or will there be a surprise pick-up in wage growth? If that’s the case, the USD could remain supported for a while yet.

Ahead of Friday’s US jobs report, we will have had the latest manufacturing PMIs from both China and the US. After a shocking German PMI this week, growth concerns could really come to the forefront should manufacturers at the world’s largest economies also paint a bleak picture. So, commodity dollars could be in for a wild ride.

Speaking of commodity FX, the Aussie will clearly be in focus in the week ahead with the publication of not only key Chinese data but the small matter of a rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia. The market is 80% confident that rate setters at the RBA will trim the Cash Rate by 25 basis points to a new record low of 0.75% from 1.0%. Now 80% is 20 shy of 100 percent, meaning there should be some market reaction if the RBA does indeed cut rates, as the decision is not fully priced in. Obviously, the bigger surprise would be inaction from the central bank at this particular meeting.



Related tags: Forex

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/JPY Susceptible to Test of Channel Support amid RSI Sell Signal
Yesterday 08:25 PM
Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
Yesterday 07:15 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trendline Snap Back, CPI on Deck
Yesterday 07:15 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
Yesterday 06:59 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils - Q3 Breakout Levels
Yesterday 03:48 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Yesterday 02:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
By:
Ryan Thaxton
Yesterday 02:16 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:16 AM
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 6, 2023 10:32 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 6, 2023 03:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.