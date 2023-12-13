Christmas comes early for US bond and equity markets

The Fed’s offer of greater than expected rate cuts next year (if inflation behaves) spurred over one percent rallies in the S&P500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000, after being down 0.5% before the news. Bonds rallied strongly, being up over 4% along the curve. Gold jumped close to 2% and hit a new all-time high. The dollar sold off versus all major cross rates.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Wednesday 9:31 PM
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

The Fed’s offer of greater than expected rate cuts next year (if inflation behaves) spurred over one percent rallies in the S&P500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000, after being down 0.5% before the news. Bonds rallied strongly, being up over 4% along the curve. Gold jumped close to 2% and hit a new all-time high. The dollar sold off versus all major cross rates.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Fed holds rates now, promises cuts next year

The Federal Reserve signaled greater policy easing next year, with the possibility of cutting rates by 75 basis points (bp) rather than 50 bp previously indicated, to reward an anticipated further decline in inflation to 2.4% next year (down from 2.5% forecast in September) and 2.2% in 2025. Officials acknowledged a rapid deceleration in the US economy since 5% growth in the third quarter, looking for just 1.4% next year.

Today’s statement left the door open for rate hikes, if needed: “In determining the extent to which any additional policy firming may be appropriate … the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.

Producer Price Index (PPI) better than expected

  • Headline PPI was up just 0.9% year-on-year in November, as expected, but down from a 1.3% rise last month
  • Core PPI rose 2.0% year-on-year in November, versus an expected 2.2% rise, and down from 2.4% in October
  • The producer price index was flat month-on-month in November, versus an expected 0.1% rise, following a 0.5% decline in October
  • The core PPI, excluding volatile food and energy sectors, was also flat month-on-month in November, versus an expected 0.2% rise, and matching what we saw in October

Chinese officials fail to inspire economic confidence

Risk-off sentiment weighed on Chinese stocks today, reflecting investor disappointment in statements emerging from China’s two-day closed door economic conference, with the Shanghai Composite Index off over 1%, and trading just above levels last seen in early 2019. Analysts note that government officials are full of promises, but weak on substantive support for the economy. S&P Global warned that China’s economic slowdown continues to bring pressure on heavily indebted local governments in China, adding further credit risk stress to China’s banks, local government financing platforms and real estate enterprise, and it went on to warn that current measures being implemented by the central government may not be enough to alleviate these pressures.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Major US indices turn around strongly on Fed news

  • The S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 all did a one-eighty after the Fed news, up over 1% in afternoon trading have been down 0.5% in the morning
  • The Nikkei 225 fell again, off 1.7% overnight, continuing recent weakness, while up 0.2%, with the Dax and FTSE 100 were virtually unchanged
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, was unchanged at 12.2

Bonds rally strongly, Dollar falls

  • US bonds rallied over four percentage points in price terms, bringing 2- and 10-year yields down to 4.52% and 4.07% and perhaps signaling the end of a protracted bond bar market
  • 10-year TIPS index-linked yields saw an unprecedented 15 basis point fall in yield, to 1.89%
  • The dollar index fell 1.0% to 102.8
  • Versus the dollar, Yen rose 1.5%, the Euro rose 0.8%, with Sterling rose 0.5%

Gold hit new all-time high

  • Oil prices rallied 1.2% to $69.4 per barrel
  • Gold prices hit a new all-time high $2,31 per ounce, up 1.9%, while Silver prices rose 2.7% to $23.8 per ounce
  • The grain and oilseed sector is mostly weaker

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]  

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds
Latest market news
View more news
Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets. For over 20 years, we've helped traders realise their ambitions and continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest US articles

Research
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 07:22 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 05:53 PM
      Research
      Dollar rallies, Russell 2000 sees profit-taking
      By:
      Paul Walton
      December 15, 2023 07:30 PM
        Research
        Gold hits another all-time high on lower interest rates
        By:
        Paul Walton
        December 14, 2023 08:12 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.