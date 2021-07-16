AUDJPY testing key support ahead of AU data Tokyo Olympics

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 16, 2021 8:31 AM
55 views
Australian flag
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Most of Wall Street (and beyond) will be focused on Q2 earnings reports over the next couple of weeks, but traders shouldn’t forget about the key macroeconomic releases on the calendar. On that front, next week brings a highly-anticipated ECB monetary policy meeting (check back on Monday for our full preview) and some key economic data out of Australia, including Tuesday’s RBA meeting minutes and Wednesday’s interim retail sales report.

While it’s not a economic data per se, the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo “2020” Olympic Games are also on Friday and will draw attention to the Japanese economy. Despite an outbreak of COVID forcing Tokyo into lockdown and preventing fan attendance at the games, the Japanese yen has nonetheless been one of this week’s strongest major currencies.

Looking at AUD/JPY, rates have clearly been rolling over for the past five months after stalling out in the mid-80s. Throughout that entire period, the pair’s 14-day RSI indicator has been trending lower, signaling declining buying pressure and “distribution” from buyers who profited from the pair’s post-COVID rally. Now, rates are on the brink of breaking below the 200-day exponential moving average for the first time this year, and Australian data comes in soft, or if risk appetite sours for any reason, AUD/JPY could break this key support level:

Source: StoneX, TradingView

To the downside, previous-resistance-turned-support at 80.75 may provide a modicum of support if reached, but it would likely take a prolonged consolidation and eventual break back above at least 82.50 to erase the near-term bearish bias on AUD/JPY.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: AUD Forex JPY Trade Ideas

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

GBP/USD outlook: US dollar in sharp focus
Today 12:40 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 5, 2023
Today 11:51 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:37 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: AO World pops on return to profit – Top UK stocks
Today 07:15 AM
DAX Analysis: Index futures lower on China’s soft PMI print
Today 03:08 AM
WTI Crude Oil, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 5th July 2023
Yesterday 10:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.