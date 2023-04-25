Australian Dollar short-term outlook: AUD/USD bears emerge

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 10:27 AM
63 views
Australian flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Australian Dollar technical outlook: AUD/USD short-term trade levels

  • Australian Dollar plunges into key pivot zone – threatens larger correction
  • AUD/USD challenging April opening-range lows- breakout pending
  • Resistance 6670/73, 6708, 6740s (key)– support 6640/47, 6584, 6541/47

The Australian Dollar has plunged into a key support pivot with the threat of a larger correction looming while below the 67-handle. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD short-term technical chart.

Discussing this Aussie setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart AUD USD Daily Aussie Shortterm Trade Outlook AUDUSD Technical Forec

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Australian Dollar short-term outlook we noted that AUD/USD had responded to critical resistance zone early in the month and that, “rallies should be limited by the 68-handle IF price is heading lower on this stretch.” A second attempted breach on April 14th briefly registered and intraday high at 6805 before reversing sharply with Aussie plunging more than 2.2% off the monthly high.

Price is now approaching confluent support at 6640/47- a region defined by the yearly low-day close and the 100% extension of the decline off the monthly high. Looking for possible price inflection off this zone.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 240min

Australian Dollar Price Chart AUD USD 240min Aussie Shortterm Trade Outlook AUDUSD Technical Fore

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD approaching confluent support in early US trade today – a break / close below this threshold would threaten a steeper correction towards initial support objectives at the yearly low-close at 6584 and a key technical confluence at 6541/47- a region defined by the 1.618% extension of the broader February decline, the October swing high, and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the October rally. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Initial resistance now eyed back at the 2008 low-week close / 2019 low at 6670/73 and the April high-day close at 6708. Ultimately, a breach / close above the 200-DMA at ~6740s would be needed to mark resumption of the March uptrend.

Bottom line: AUD/USD is testing confluent uptrend support here and we’re looking for possible price inflection off this mark. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops – rallies should be limited to the 6700 IF Aussie is indeed heading lower on this stretch with a break below the objective April opening-range needed to clear the way for a larger decline. Review my latest Australian Dollar weekly technical forecast for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

Australia US Economic Calendar AUD USD Weekly EVent Risk Aussie Shortterm Trade Outlook AUDUSD Te

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Related tags: Australian dollar AUD/USD Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Indices dip on recession fears, Gold rallies
Today 05:43 PM
Dollar outlook still bearish: Technical Tuesday
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CAD rallies ahead of US GDP report with March high on horizon
Today 04:12 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
Today 02:36 PM
S&P500 forecast: Stocks fall ahead of earnings from Microsoft & Alphabet
Today 01:12 PM
EUR/JPY outlook positive despite pullback
Today 01:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Australian dollar articles

Reserve Bank of Australia
Australian Dollar technical forecast: AUD/USD eyes trend resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
April 19, 2023 02:26 PM
    Australian flag
    Australian Dollar short-term outlook: AUD/USD stalls at resistance
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    April 4, 2023 05:30 PM
      Australian flag
      The RBA hike by 25bp – but are they one step closer to discussing a pause?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 7, 2023 04:34 AM
        Forex trading
        The top 10 most traded currencies
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 2, 2023 03:43 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.