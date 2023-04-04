Australian Dollar short-term outlook: AUD/USD stalls at resistance

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 1:30 PM
12 views
Australian flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Australian Dollar technical outlook: AUD/USD short-term trade levels

  • Australian Dollar rally off downtrend support now testing downtrend resistance
  • AUD/USD monthly opening-range taking shape between well-defined levels
  • Resistance 6791-6819 (critical), 6931, 6991-7017– support 6670/73, 6640 (key) 6584

The Australian Dollar plunged rallied more than 3.4% off the March lows with the advance now testing the first major resistance hurdle. The battle lines are drawn heading into the April open with the multi-week rally vulnerable while below today’s highs. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD short-term technical chart.

Discussing this Aussie setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart AUD USD Daily Aussie Shortterm Trade Oulook AUDUSD Technical Foreca

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Australian Dollar short-term outlook (Feb 16th) we noted that AUD/USD was, “testing the weekly / monthly opening-range lows – looking for a reaction.” Aussie broke lower the following week with price plunging more than 8.2% off the yearly high before rebounding off downtrend support.

The recovery is testing downtrend resistance at a major pivot zone this week at 6791-6819- a region defined by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range, the objective yearly open, and the 100% extension of the March rally. A break / daily close above this threshold is needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last month / a large reversal is underway. That said, bulls at risk while below this zone.          

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 240min

Australian Dollar Price Chart AUD USD 240min Aussie Shortterm Trade Oulook AUDUSD Technical Forec

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD trading within the confines of the same descending pitchfork formation we highlighted in February with Aussie failing today at confluent resistance around the upper parallel. The weekly opening-range is straddling the January low-day close at 6727- looking for a breakout to offer guidance here. 

Initial support now rests with the 2008 low-week close / 2019 low at 6670/73 with a break / close below the yearly low-day close at 6640 needed to mark resumption. Such a scenario would expose subsequent support objectives at the yearly low-close at 6584 and a key Fibonacci confluence at 6541/47- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

A topside breach of this formation would likely fuel another accelerated run towards the 61.8% retracement at 6931 with key resistance eyed around the November 2020 low / 2020 yearly open at 6991-7017.

Bottom line: AUD/USD has responded to confluent resistance early in the month and the focus in on a breakout of the 6640-6819 zone for guidance. From a trading standpoint, rallies should be limited by the 68-handle IF price is heading lower on this stretch. As always, stay nimble here into the monthly opening-range with Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday likely to fuel some added volatility here. I’ll publish an updated Australian Dollar weekly technical forecast once we get further clarity on the longer-term AUD/USD trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

Australia US Economic Calendar - AUD USD Key Data releases - Aussie Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: Australian dollar AUD USD Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Recession fears evident in jobs data, rate hike expectations fall
Today 07:24 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
Today 05:48 PM
USD/JPY struggles to trade back above 50-Day SMA ahead of NFP
Today 04:48 PM
Gold outlook: Metal closes in on all-time high
Today 03:30 PM
S&P 500 forecast - stocks edge higher ahead of data: US Open
Today 01:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/NZD and Silver Outlook: Technical Tuesday
Today 11:49 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Australian dollar articles

Australian flag
The RBA hike by 25bp – but are they one step closer to discussing a pause?
By:
Matt Simpson
March 7, 2023 04:34 AM
    Forex trading
    The top 10 most traded currencies
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    February 2, 2023 03:43 PM
      AUD/JPY Is Testing Its Breakout Levels Ahead Of Tomorrow’s CPI Data
      By:
      Global Author
      April 22, 2019 08:06 PM
        AUD/JPY’s Big Breakout Boosts Bullish Bias
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 12, 2019 02:38 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.