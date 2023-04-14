Euro short-term outlook: EUR/USD trend correction on the horizon

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 11:43 AM
58 views
Bank notes of different currencies
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Euro technical outlook: EUR/USD short-term trade levels

  • Euro four-week rally falters into yearly highs / Fibonacci resistance
  • EUR/USD technically constructive while above weekly open
  • Resistance 1.1076, 1.1186, 1.1275- support 1.0907/09 (key), 1.0843, 1.0705

Euro rallied more than 5.3% off the March lows to register a fresh yearly high this week with a breakout of the April opening-range faltering at Fibonacci resistance ahead of the close. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD short-term technical charts.

Discuss this Euro setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Daily

Euro Price Chart EUR USD Daily EURUSD Shortterm Trade Outlook Euro Technical Forecast 4142023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Euro Short-term Technical Outlook we noted that EUR/USD remained constructive while within the monthly uptrend and that, “Ultimately a breach / close above the yearly high-day close / 78.6% retracement at 1.0909/22 would be needed to mark resumption of the monthly uptrend…” The April opening-range straddled this region with a breakout on Wednesday fueling a test of the 78.6% retracement of the 2022 decline at 1.1076. The technical outlook now remains constructive while above the 1.0909.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD 240min

Euro Price Chart EUR USD 240min EURUSD Shortterm Trade Outlook Euro Technical Forecast 4142023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Euro price action shows EUR/USD trading within the confines of an ascending channel formation extending off the March lows. Look for initial support at 1.10 backed by the weekly open / February high-day close at 1.0907/09 – losses should be limited by this zone IF price is heading higher on this stretch. Ultimately, a break / close below the April open at 1.0843 would be needed to invalidate the March rally / expose a run at yearly-open support at 1.0705.

A topside breach from here exposes subsequent resistance objectives at the 2021 low at 1.1186 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1275. Critical resistance is eyed a bit higher at the confluence of the broader multi-year downslope and the 61.8% extension of the late-September advance around 1.1441. Look for a larger reaction in price there IF reached.

Bottom line: A breakout of the monthly opening-range keeps the rally intact heading into next week. From at trading standpoint, be on the lookout for possible exhaustion ahead of 1.09 on pullbacks with a breach / close above 1.11 needed to clear the way toward the upper parallels. Losses beyond 1.0843 would suggest a larger reversal may be underway. Review my latest Euro weekly technical forecast for a closer look at the longer-term EUR/USD trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

Economic Calendar - Eurozone US Key Data Releases - EUR USD Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

Related tags: Euro EUR USD Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Recession worries hit Indices, Oil stronger
Today 06:32 PM
GBP/USD rally halted ahead of June 2022 high
Today 05:55 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks mixed after banks impress, retail sales drop
Today 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
The Week Ahead: Flash PMIs and inflation reports in focus
Today 07:08 AM
GBP/USD analysis: British Pound climb sends cable to 10 month high - what's next?
Yesterday 07:38 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

European Central Bank
Euro price outlook: EUR/USD pulls back from resistance, U.S. CPI on deck
By:
James Stanley
April 10, 2023 03:01 PM
    Euro technical forecast: has EUR/USD topped?
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    April 5, 2023 07:06 PM
      Euro short-term outlook: EUR/USD support test at prior resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      March 27, 2023 06:53 PM
        ECB had to hike by 50 bps but euro slips
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 16, 2023 01:31 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.