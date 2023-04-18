Canadian Dollar short-term outlook: USD/CAD bulls emerge at support

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 3:33 PM
46 views
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Canadian Dollar technical outlook: USD/CAD short-term trade levels

  • Canadian Dollar rally halted at yearly extremes
  • USD/CAD rebound off confluent support eyeing monthly downtrend resistance
  • Resistance 1.3407, 1.3433, 1.3517/45 (key)– support 1.3279-1.3314 (critical), 1.3225, 1.31

The Canadian Dollar is on the defensive this week against the US Dollar with USD/CAD rebounding off key support near the yearly lows. The immediate threat is for a larger rebound within the broader monthly downtrend with the battle-lines drawn into the close of the week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD short-term technical charts.

Discuss this Canadian Dollar setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart USD CAD Daily Loonie Shortterm Trade Outlook USDCAD Technical Forecas

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Canadian Dollar short-term outlook we noted that, “USD/CAD is in a contractionary range just above a key support pivot – looking for the breakout.” A break lower into the close of March fueled a decline of more than 4% with price breaking below the 200-day moving average for the first time since June. The decline was halted last week at a key support zone around 1.3279-1.3315- a region defined by the November low-day close and the yearly close-low / low-day close. The bears are vulnerable while above this threshold.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 240min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart USD CAD 240min Loonie Shortterm Trade Outlook USDCAD Technical Foreca

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action shows USD/CAD trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation with the recent recovery now challenging median-line. Initial resistance is eyed with the 200DMA / April opening range lows at 1.3405/07 backed closely by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the March decline at 1.3433 and the upper parallel (currently ~1.35).  Ultimately a breach / daily close above the monthly / yearly opens at 1.3517/45 would be needed to suggest a more significant low was registered this month.

A break below this key support zone exposes the 38.2% retracement of the May 2021 advance at 1.3225- weakness below this threshold could fuel another bout of accelerated losses with such a scenario exposing the lower parallel closer to the 1.31-handle.

Bottom line: The USD/CAD sell-off has responded to key support around the yearly lows- the focus is on this near-term recovery within the monthly downtrend. From a trading standpoint, look for a break of the weekly opening-range for guidance with the bears vulnerable while above 1.3279. Rallies would need to be limited to the upper parallel for the March decline to remains viable. Review my latest Canadian Dollar weekly technical forecast for a look at the longer-term USD/CAD trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

US Canada Economic Calendar - USD CAD Key Data Releases - USDCAD Weekly Event RIsk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Related tags: Canadian Dollar USD CAD Michael Boutros

Latest market news

EUR/USD, GBP/USD Hold Near Resistance Ahead of Euro, UK inflation
Yesterday 09:18 PM
USD/JPY eyes March high as 50-Day SMA establishes positive slope
Yesterday 07:34 PM
Indices flat, Gold strong, rate hikes baked in, fear index hits new lows
Yesterday 07:18 PM
Gold price buoyed by weakening economy, higher rates, banking stress
Yesterday 06:27 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise on earnings boost ahead of Netflix
Yesterday 12:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 index analysis: NDX continues to coil in a bullish flag
April 17, 2023 06:29 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Canadian Dollar articles

Canadian Dollar technical forecast: USD/CAD plunge searches support
By:
Michael Boutros
March 31, 2023 05:19 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Forex Friday: DXY and USD/CAD in focus
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 6, 2022 03:35 PM
      BOC Preview: Will Poloz and Company Shift into Neutral This Month…Or Next?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 5, 2019 05:28 PM
        USD/CAD Blasts Off to 18-Month Highs on BOC, OPEC on Tap
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 5, 2018 12:54 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.