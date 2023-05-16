Japanese Yen Short-Term Outlook: USD/JPY Ripper Eyes May / 2023 Highs

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 1:49 PM
16 views
Graphic of trading data chart
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Japanese Yen technical outlook: USD/JPY short-term trade levels

  • Japanese Yen losses pile for a fourth-day as USD/JPY rallies 2.4% off May low
  • USD/JPY now approaching key resistance zone around the yearly high
  • Resistance 137.36/91 (key), 139.58, 140.33- support 135.75, 134.30s, 133.50/71

The Japanese Yen is poised for a fourth consecutive daily loss with USD/JPY back on the march towards the yearly highs. While the broader technical structure remains constructive, the advance may be vulnerable into key resistance just higher, and the threat elevates for possible price exhaustion / inflection into this zone. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY short-term technical charts into the close April.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this USD/JPY technical setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

 Japanese Yen Price Chart USD JPY Daily US Dollar vs Yen Shortterm Trade Outlook USDJPY Technical

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Japanese Yen short-term outlook we noted that USD/JPY was testing a key pivot zone around 135 with, “A breach / close above this threshold is needed to fuel the next leg higher in price.” USD/JPY ripped higher into the close of April with the rally faltering at key resistance around 137.36/90- a region defined by the yearly high / high-day close and converges on basic trendline resistance extending off the December highs.

Price collapsed off this threshold into the May open with a three-day decline now defining the entire monthly range. A rebound off the March support slope has broken through monthly-open resistance today with the bulls once again within striking distance of the highs.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY 240min

 Japanese Yen Price Chart USD JPY 240min US Dollar vs Yen Shortterm Trade Outlook USDJPY Technical

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Yen price action shows the USD/JPY recovery approaching the 200-day moving average near ~137.05 with key resistance just higher at 137.36/91. A topside breach / close above is needed to validate a breakout of the yearly opening-range – such a scenario would risk another accelerated move towards subsequent resistance objectives at the 50% retracement of the 2022 decline at 139.58 and the 100% extension of the yearly advance at 140.33.

Weekly-open support rests at 135.75 and is backed by the March support slope (blue), currently around ~134.30s. Ultimately, a break / close below the monthly low / 50% retracement at 133.50/71 would be needed to suggest a more significant correction is underway within the yearly range towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 132.75 and beyond.

Bottom line: The USD/JPY rally is approaching pivotal resistance into the yearly highs. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – look for possible exhaustion / price inflection into the yearly highs for guidance with the immediate advance vulnerable while below. Review my latest Japanese Yen weekly technical forecast for a longer-term look at the USD/JPY trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

 US Japan Economic Calendar - USD JPY Key Data Releases - USDJPY Weekly Event Risk 5-16-2023

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

 

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

 

Related tags: Japanese yen USD/JPY Michael Boutros

Latest market news

S&P500, Gold dip on fears over debt ceiling talks
Today 05:57 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY uptrend intact as bulls eye 138.00
Today 05:35 PM
AUD/USD Coils Above May Low - Australia Wage and Jobs Report on Tap
Today 04:40 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI bottom? - Technical Tuesday
Today 04:17 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Long-term view remains bullish
Today 01:02 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks fall with debt ceiling talks in focus
Today 12:50 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Japanese yen articles

Japanese Flag
Japanese Yen forecast: USD/JPY grinds at 2023 range resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
May 12, 2023 05:26 PM
    Forex trading
    Japanese Yen short-term outlook: USD/JPY bulls blocked by 135
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    April 21, 2023 04:23 PM
      Japanese Flag
      Japanese Yen forecast: USD/JPY 2023 range tightens- battle lines drawn
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      April 20, 2023 04:27 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Japanese Yen forecast: USD/JPY breakout towards 135, fresh monthly highs
        By:
        James Stanley
        April 17, 2023 06:20 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.