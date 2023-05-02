US Dollar short-term outlook: USD battle-lines drawn ahead of Fed

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 12:44 PM
Federal reserve USD $100 note
US Dollar Index technical outlook: DXY short-term trade levels

  • US Dollar Index rebounds off downtrend support- threatens test of trend resistance
  • USD bulls vulnerable into FOMC rate decision- ECB, NFPs on tap into weekly close
  • DXY resistance 102.45/59, 102.95/99, 103.49– support 101.58/67, 101, 100.82

The US Dollar Index attempting to breakout of a multi-week downtrend after rebounding off downtrend support near the yearly lows. The levels are clear and its sink-or-swim for the bulls as we head into major event risk this week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the DXY short-term technical charts ahead of the Fed.

Discuss this USD setup and more in the Weekly Strategy Webinars on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Daily

 US Dollar Index Price Chart DXY Daily USD Shortterm Trade Outlook Technical Forecast 522023

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last US Dollar short-term outlook, we noted that a break of the April opening-range had taken “the DXY into the yearly lows at 100.82- a close below this threshold is needed to keep the immediate decline viable.” The index registered a low at 100.79 the following day before posting an outside-day reversal off fresh yearly lows. The subsequent rally stalled into slope resistance for the past nine-sessions before breaking out yesterday- is a more significant low in place?

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY 240min

US Dollar Index Price Chart DXY 240min USD Shortterm Trade Outlook Technical Forecast 522023

Chart Prepared b/y Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; DXY on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at USD price action shows DXY breaking out of a multi-week downtrend extending off the late-March / April highs. Initial resistance is eyed with the 100% extension / April open at 102.45/59 backed by 102.95/99 – a region defined by the 2016 high-close and the objective 2020 swing high. A breach / daily close above this threshold would be needed suggest a more significant low was registered last month / a larger reversal is underway.

Look for initial support along former resistance around ~101.90s. Key near-term support rests with the objective low-day close / May-open at 101.58/67. A break / close below this threshold would threaten resumption of the March downtrend towards the 101-handle and the February lows at 100.82- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Bottom line: A rebound off downtrend support is threatening a larger recovery towards downtrend resistance. From at trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 101.58 IF price is indeed heading higher on this stretch with a close above 103 needed to clear the way for a larger recovery. Ultimately, losses beyond 100.82 would suggest a breakout of the yearly opening-range and losses could accelerate rather quickly if broken. Stay nimble heading into the FOMC rate decision tomorrow with the ECB and US non-farm payrolls still on tap- watch the weekly close. Review my latest US Dollar weekly technical forecast for a longer-term look at the DXY trade levels. 

Key Economic Data Releases

US Economic Calendar - USD Key Data Releases - DXY Weekly Event Risk - 5-2-2023

 Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.