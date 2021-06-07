US CPI preview and what it means for USDJPY

Following last week's disappointing US payrolls data, the next clue as to the state of the US economy comes on Thursday in the shape of US CPI data for May, a number that is expected to again run “hot”.

June 6, 2021 11:16 PM
Forex trading

However, after last month’s CPI report surprised with the highest month on month rise in core prices since the 1980s, the bar for a strong reaction this month has been set much higher and as such a more tame reaction is likely this time around.

Supporting the idea of a less volatile reaction, there appears to be growing acceptance of the Feds view that the current rise in inflation is transitory and a recognition that the Fed is focused on the labour market ahead of inflation.

As such, a strong inflation number on Thursday night is unlikely to bring forward the Feds timetable to commence tapering. Although it may prompt the Fed to start its evitable discussion on tapering at the June FOMC, along with an attempt to separate timelines for tapering and rate hikes.

For the record the market is expecting to see a further acceleration to 4.6% y/y in headline inflation with core inflation rising to 3.4% y/y as the deflationary effects from a year ago drop out, and the impact of higher commodity prices, supply bottlenecks and pent up demand following the reopening continue to impact.

In line with this, while the US dollar might find some temporary support following the release of the number the more attractive opportunity may be found in shorting USD/JPY if it breaks/closes below trendline support coming in near 109.00, following the release of the CPI data.

Learn more about trading FX

This would provide an initial indication a decline towards the April low at 107.47 is underway with some risks of a deeper pullback towards wave equality and the 200day moving average coming in between 106.90 and 106.30ish. A move that would bring USDJPY back in line with US 10 year yields.

The figures stated are as of the 7th of June 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex JPY USD CPI Inflation

Latest market news

Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
Today 02:31 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Yesterday 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Yesterday 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Yesterday 03:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 12:14 PM
    aus_07
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:21 AM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 18, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_10
        How Have US Elections Impacted the US Dollar?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 17, 2025 02:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.