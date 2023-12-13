British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bulls Back Down Ahead of BoE

British Pound remains on defense after turning from technical resistance– support in view with the Fed / BoE on tap. Levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Wednesday 12:00 PM
united_kingdom_02
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • British Pound rally falters at technical pivot zone- threatens second weekly decline
  • GBP/USD key support confluence now in view- Fed, BoE interest rate decisions on tap
  • Sterling resistance 1.2623, 1.2720/73, 1.2906– Support 1.2397-1.2467, 1.2303, 1.2084-1.2113

The British Pound remains on the defensive this week with GBP/USD down nearly 1.8% from the November highs. A reversal off technical resistance has fueled the bears with Sterling now within striking distance of a major support-pivot. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly chart heading into the Fed and BoE interest rate decisions.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Weekly

British Pound Price Chart GBP USD Weekly GBPUSD Trade Outlook Sterling Technical Forecast 1213202

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s British Pound Weekly Forecast we noted that the GBP/USD rally had reached a major inflection zone and that, “losses should be limited to the weekly-open at 1.2226 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a weekly close above 1.2459 needed to keep the immediate advance viable.” Price continued to rip higher the following week with the rally extending into highlighted resistance at 1.2720/73- a region defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the July decline and the February 2019 swing low (high registered at 1.2733). A sizeable reversal candle last week now threatens a deeper pullback towards former resistance and the focus is on possible downside exhaustion in the weeks ahead.

Weekly support now rests at 1.2397-1.2467- a zone that encompasses the January high-week close, the 52-week moving average, and the 38.2% retracement of the October rally. Look for possible inflection there IF reached with a break / close below the 1.23-handle ultimately needed to suggest a larger reversal is underway.

Monthly-open resistance stands at 1.2623 with a topside breach / close above 1.2773 needed to mark uptrend resumption. The next major resistance threshold is eyed at the 2007 slope confluence around the 78.6% retracement near 1.29- an area of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached.

Bottom line: The October breakout has reversed of technical resistance with the decline now approaching a key pivot zone. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch towards 1.24 – we’re on the lookout for a possible exhaustion low ahead of 1.23 IF Sterling is still heading higher here with a close above 1.2773 needed to fuel the next leg in price. Review my latest British Pound Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

GBP/USD Economic Data Releases

 UK US Economic Calendar GBP USD Key Data Releases British Pound US Dollar Weekly Event Risk GBPU

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: British Pound GBP USD Sterling Michael Boutros Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest British Pound articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Breakout After 1.2500 Test
By:
James Stanley
December 14, 2023 06:06 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    British Pound Short-Term Outlook: GBP/USD Bulls Halted at Resistance
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 5, 2023 03:50 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Snaps Back as USD Bounce Builds
      By:
      James Stanley
      November 30, 2023 04:30 PM
        united_kingdom_05
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Reaches Initial Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        November 16, 2023 04:21 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.